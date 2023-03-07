‘Star Wars’ Becoming MCU, Giving Fans Burnout

in Movies & TV, Star Wars

Posted on by Jessica Winarski Leave a comment
Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin (left) and Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan (right)

Credit: Lucasfilm

The Star Wars cinematic universe is shaping up to be just as interconnected as the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian premiered on Disney+ last week, to much anticipation and excitement. The show follows Mandalorian Din Djarin and his former bounty turned companion, Grogu, and takes place just a few years after the events in Return of the Jedi (1983). The series was the first live-action Star Wars series, and has inspired the creation of several others. However, with the amount of Star Wars content being released to Disney+, many fans are starting to complain that it’s giving them MCU levels of burnout.

the mandalorian season 2 mission to morak (l-r) bill burr as migs mayfeld, gina carano as cara dune, ming-na wen as fennec shand, pedro pascal as din djarin, and temuera morrison as boba fett
Credit: Lucasfilm

A recent Tweet asks Twitter users for their Mandalorian hot takes, and many responded by complaining about the amount of recent series and the way it’s all starting to be connected. User @Rando_Pyre says,

“Manipulating fans into watching “The Book of Boba Fett” by turning it into “The Mandalorian” season 2.5 halfway through is a choice that kills excitement for both shows going forward.”

A similar comment states that the plot of Season 2 was changed in a different show and then deemed unnecessary in Season 3.

Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) in The Mandalorian Season 2
Credit: Lucasfilm

Commenters like @spencerljenkins replied,

“The first season was significantly better, when it wasn’t as tied to the overall Star Wars story and was basically Lone Wolf and Cub in space. Just the space cowboy and his little dude taking out bounties.”

Din Djarin and IG-11 in 'The Mandalorian'
Credit: Lucasfilm

The Book of Boba Fett premiered in 2021, two years after the release of The Mandalorian, and is a spin-off the show, featuring events happening in the same timeline and relevant characters. While also receiving high praise from fans, the series has gotten some critical remarks regarding the cross-overs with The Mandalorian, like @_chesecak_ states,

“Cameos and connecting the plot to the larger, overarching SW plot will eventually ruin the show. Din doesn’t need to meet every character from other movies/tv shows”

Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian holding Grogu
Credit: Lucasfilm

Season 2 featured several character cameos, including a CGI de-aged Luke Skywalker, and essentially cementing the events of The Mandalorian within the original Star Wars timeline. Twitter user @cloneturbotank goes so far as to claim that,

“It was the mandalorian that started to make star wars mcu-ified / marvelified”

The MCU features dozens of films and Disney+ series that are almost required viewing material before seeing any of the upcoming Marvel films, with events happening throughout the timelines that are either referenced in something else or have a direct impact on something else. (Loki Season 1 introduced Kang the Conqueror as the big villain of the next phase of Marvel films as well as the multiverse and conflicting timelines addressed in Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness.) 

Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker holding Grogu
Credit: Lucasfilm

It’s starting to seem as though Star Wars is taking a page from the MCU’s book and creating an entire connected cinematic universe, requiring viewers to watch every show or movie in order to understand references, cameos, and events as a whole. With the MCU deciding to slow down on releasing Disney+ series and delaying the releases of upcoming films, it’s possible that Star Wars will follow suit within the next couple of years.

Jessica Winarski

Jessica Winarski is a former Walt Disney World Cast Member, a major theme park fan, and a nerd at heart. When she's not reading, writing, or planning her next adventure, you can find her watching horror movies or spending time with her family.

Be the first to comment!