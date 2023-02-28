‘Ant-Man 3’ Writer Reacts To Negative Reviews

Despite Paul Rudd being one of the most beloved actors on the planet, Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Ant-Man 3) has been having a tough time due to the overall negative response from critics.

The current sequel has one of the worst ratings out of any Marvel entry, nearly surpassing even Eternals on the review aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes. Eternals has the lowest critic approval rating from any Marvel movie, with 47%, and Ant-Man 3 nearly matches it with 48%.

Marvel is generally one of the most highly-rated media companies, but things have been slowly changing. It could be because the saturating of shows and movies from Marvel’s Phase 4 left many people with the dreaded “superhero fatigue.”

This superhero fatigue has been talked about plenty, leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe questioning its release schedule, which has since been altered many times.

Related: After ‘Ant-Man 3’ Flops, ‘The Marvels’ Release Has Been Scrapped

Either way, Ant-Man 3 has been suffering at the hands of critics, and now the writer of the new sequel has revealed his feelings toward the negative press.

Ant-Man 3 writer Jeff Loveness spoke to Daily Beast, revealing his shock at seeing his Marvel outing be so critically panned.

Loveness said, “To be honest, those reviews took me by surprise. I was in a pretty low spot… those were not good reviews, and I was like, ’What the …?’”

Jeff Loveness couldn’t figure out why Ant-Man 3 was criticized in the way its predecessors have not been. Loveness, like many others, expected the new sequel to be on the same level as its predecessors.

Ant-Man (2015) has a “certified fresh” critic rating of 83%, and Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) has a “certified fresh” critic rating of 87%.

Though the critics have not been kind to the new movie, audiences have been loving the film far more, which is usually the case.

Ant-Man 3 currently has an 84% audience approval rating, which is identical to what happened with Venom (2018). Despite what critics said about Tom Hardy’s symbiote and its 30% critic approval rating, the movie grossed $856 million at the box office and was a massive hit for fans.

Critics have also been following an odd trend that has started: to hyper analyze Marvel movies when they should be taken at face value. Though some Marvel entries have turned into Academy Award- Award-nominated features, most Marvel movies are meant to be fun.

Loveness did clue into people loving the movie over critics, as the negative reviews have since rolled off him. He added, “I went to [a showing] of the movie after the reviews were in and the movie was out, and an audience was laughing, and it was one of those Sullivan’s Travels, ‘watching the movie with the prisoners’ moments.”

The laughing and joy that fans were engaging in allowed Loveness to be more proud of Ant-Man 3. “I’m like, ‘Goddamn! No, [the reviews] are wrong! I’m right! MODOK is great! I’m pretty happy with it overall, and I think I learned how to take a punch this week,” he said.

Related: ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ – Review

The Ant-Man movies have all been silly and fun adventures that aren’t as serious as most aren’t other movies in the Marvel catalog. Though Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror added another deeper layer of drama, Paul Rudd is just as silly as he has always been as Scott Lang.

Do you think Ant-Man 3 is unfairly criticized? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!