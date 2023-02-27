Marvel’s ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Has Just Been Censored

The 31st feature of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is not having a good time of it. Ever since its release, Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) has been nothing but criticized and dissected as the latest failing of the superhero machine.

Now, the movie has been censored.

From Director Peyton Reed and writer Jeff Loveness, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the latest entry in Kevin Feige’s MCU. Featuring all all-star cast of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly as the titular Ant-Man and Wasp, Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas as Janet van Dyne and Hank Pym, and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, the Marvel movie is the third in Reed’s Ant-Man trilogy and the first in-depth look of the Quantum Realm.

The second Ant-Man sequel also saw Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang take a central role, although here it was not Emma Fuhrmann, who can be seen as Cassie in Avengers: Endgame (2019), but Kathryn Newton. Bill Murray, William Jackson Harper, and Corey Stoll also star as Lord Krylar, Quaz, and Darren Cross/M.O.D.O.K., respectively.

Stoll’s killing machine drew backlash for its odd-looking CGI, dialogue, and persona, and while the character did add some comedic relief by the way of that butt cheek reveal, Disney has now censored the character.

Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania censored?

Corey Stoll appeared in the first Ant-Man adventure as Darren Cross/Yellowjacket. At the end of Ant-Man (2015), the character is sucked into the Quantum Realm and is later reborn as M.O.D.O.K., or the Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing — Kang’s very own weapon.

In the movie, Stoll’s Darren Cross is seen being shrunk down to Quantum size before being picked up by Kang’ army and transformed into M.O.D.O.K. During the transition, Cross is lifted out of some water, exposing his butt cheeks to the audience. However, in a recent television clip for Good Morning America, that scene has now been censored.

It can be seen in the video above that Disney and ABC have censored the scene of M.O.D.O.K. in the PG-13 rated movie, with the villain’s butt cheeks now completely grayed out.

Marvel Phase Five has begun.

How Marvel Studios tackles this increasing superhero fatigue will be interesting. This year has already seen quite the shift in schedule following Disney CEO Bob Iger’s return; Feige confirmed that less projects will be coming by the way of Disney+ over the next year, and then shortly after, the studio quietly revealed that the Brie Larson Captain Marvel (2019) sequel, The Marvels (2023) starring Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel) and Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau/Photon), will release in November instead of July.

The move into Marvel Phase Five from the troubled Phase Four has not been the smooth refresh many hoped. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania may be a victim of what came before, where many fans decried similar concerns with the script and CGI for previous films like Doctor Strange in the Multivers of Madness (2022) and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022).

All eyes are now on the 32nd MCU feature film, James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), which will see the end of this current roster of Guardians, paving the way for a potential all new-team moving into Phase Six and beyond.

For now, Marvel will be navigating the historic box office record of Ant-Man 3; the film saw the biggest second week box-office drop in MCU history with a massive 69% decrease against its more-than-expected opening weekend takings.

Screenplay writer Jeff Loveness will pen the script for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025), the next Avengers installment in the live-action Marvel Universe, taking place before Phase Six’s Avengers: Secret Wars (2026) and the culmination of the Multiverse Saga.

