Everything You Need to Know About the Council Of Kangs — Kang’s Worst Nightmare

Kang the Conqueror will dominate the MCU for the next few years, and while you might know a little bit about the villain, there’s one detail that will be pivotal to know for the rest of Phase Five and Six.

Jonathan Majors is Kang the Conqueror. While reviews for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) are mixed, no one can deny that Majors’ performance stole the show. He alone carried the movie for a lot of fans, and his role going forward will definitely challenge Josh Brolin’s Thanos.

Fans knew after seeing Majors in Loki that He Who Remains wasn’t joking about Kang. Even though the villain is just a man, he can take over and shatter several timelines, leaving trillions of people dead as the man conquers the Multiverse. Avengers have fought the villain and died, and now the MCU will face the villain several times over the next few years.

Avengers: Kang Dynasty (2025), Avengers: Secret Wars (2026), Loki Season 2, and other projects will include Kang the Conqueror, and it’s not so easy to take down the villain. Unlike Thanos, Kang has too many variants who want to conquer the Multiverse, meaning that once you kill one Kang, another one will enter the MCU to take over.

Until the Multiverse is destroyed, the Avengers might have to face an infinite amount of Kangs, as the villain has an unlimited supply of variants willing to do what needs to be done.

Why Care About Kang’s Variants?

The Multiverse allows characters like Spider-Man get to meet his other versions of himself in movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), and there’s a reason why variants are important to keep track of. The Multiverse shows us the possibilities of what we can do. For some characters, this means that other iterations of ourselves may end up making the decisions we never could — good or bad — as the Multiverse is limitless in possibilities.

Marvel Studios won’t bore fans with too many variants of Kang, but they will show off why Kang is important through his different selves. While each variant might end up being a conqueror, none of them do it in the same way. This leaves the MCU to have a lot of diverse interactions, as fans can tell with Kang the Conqueror vs. He Who Remains. Both were the same character but radically different due to their life choices.

Why Keep Track of the Different Kangs?

SPOILERS FOR ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA

From now on, the discussion about Kang the Conqueror will rely on important details learned about the Mutliversal warlord. Not only is Kang super dangerous, but his variants conspire against him. In case you haven’t seen Paul Rudd fight the villain in Ant-Man 3, it’s probably best to watch the movie and return to read more about the Council of Kangs.

Or just read about what happens in the post-credits scenes to be fully ready to learn what to expect for the MCU’s Council of Kangs.

With variants such as Scarlet Centurion, Rama-Tut, Immortus, and more, there is almost too many variants to keep track of. That’s okay because in reality, fans only need to keep track of a handful. Marvel only has a limited amount of projects to do with Kang, and to make the villain more interesting, and they will have handful of radically Kangs be in charge.

This is the Council Of Kangs, the group who will conspire not only against Kang, but also work together to defeat the Avengers and attempt to take over the Multiverse. They are the ones who started the Multiversal War and why Tom Hiddleston’s Loki is afraid of the villain.

What is the Council Of Kangs?

It’s the group of Kangs who work together to achieve their purpose. Conquering the Multiverse. As seen in Ant-Man 3, the Council of Kangs have taken some immediate action to what Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man did — “killing” the exiled Kang — and they have brought a lot of Kangs all in one place to begin their attack on the Multiverse.

Right now, the MCU looks like to have Immortus, Scarlet Centurion and Rama-Tut in the Council of Kangs, with mentions of the “Exile” Kang being another member of the Council. Due to the Exiled Kang’s belief in ultimate control, the Council Of Kangs cut the variant off from time and space, similar to He Who Remains, who cut his timeline off from the Multiverse to avoid dealing with his other variants.

Marvel has made a big deal about Kang’s dynasty, a term referring to Kang’s conquest over the Multiverse. As the villains grows more powerful, he will send his other variants to rule over timelines for him as he continues to expand his Empire. This conquest is costly and takes immense planning and skill, but Kang has all the time he needs to win eventually.

This council is basically the collective of the most powerful Kang variants working together. Anyone can be on the council, but few joined the elite circle. This group has ended up fighting other Kang variants or even changing history to ensure certain events happen for their benefit.

There’s nothing the Council of Kangs won’t do to protect their rule over the Multiverse, even if it means destroying themselves. This is what the Multiversal War was about. One Kang to rule them all and why the variants tend to fear one individual who stands apart from the rest.

How Does Ravonna Fit Into the Story?

In the comics, Ravonna Renslayer is Kang’s lover. In the MCU, she is one of the leading forces of the Time Variance Authority (TVA), searching for her master. She wants to know who dictates timelines and why they do it. This quest of hers might not end so well for Kang as the two tend to fall in love with each other.

While conquering entire timelines can be seen as true power, Kang can never resist love. It’s his true weakness, and the Council of Kangs is fully aware of this since they are susceptible to the same thing. If Kang falls in love with Ravonna, that variant no longer thinks like the hardened tactician would. He becomes more predictable and willing to protect more than he used.

Ravonna can be a great weapon, but if she dies, the Mutliverse better be ready for the wrath of Kang. The warlord won’t stop at anything to find whoever kills his beloved and will raze entires universes just to find his answer. Kang is many things, but he is still human, which is something most fans forget about when talking about the time traveler.

Gugu M’batha Raw stars as Ravonna in the Loki series and is reprising her role for Season 2. There’s a good chance that she can find Kang in the following season, which could be very interesting for Kang the Conqueror’s future.

Will This Affect Avengers: Kang Dynasty?

Short answer is obviously yes, but it’s not that simple. Kang’s endgame is his Dynasty. He wants an empire that connects all of the universes. One thing to note is that Kang: Dynasty isn’t about one Kang fighting the Avengers. It’s all of them. Every Kang working together in tandem to unite the Multiverse under one banner. This conquest is one of the biggest wars to be fought, and Earth isn’t ready to face all of Kang.

The Avengers truly can’t defeat Kang without using Kang’s weaknesses against him. Ravonna’s life might play a pivotal role, but fans shouldn’t be surprised if another Time Heist happens just so the Avengers can defeat the villain.

Are you excited to see more of Kang the Conqueror? Let us know in the comments section below!