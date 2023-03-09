Surprising Character Rumored to Return for Disney+ ‘Daredevil’ Reboot

Marvel fans are getting excited about the Daredevil: Born Again reboot series coming to Disney+ in 2024.

There’s been a lot of new announcements in the past few days regarding the series including the return of Jon Bernthal as the Punisher. However, fans were upset to find out that two very important characters from the original Daredevil series would not be returning for the reboot.

The Netflix Daredevil series followed Matt Murdock, played by Charlie Cox, a blind attorney, in the heart of Hell’s Kitchen in New York. A lawyer by day, Matt also fights criminals by night as Daredevil. The original show included Vincent D’Onofrio as Daredevil’s enemy, Kingpin, and Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, who becomes an antihero of sorts. The series also included Foggy, played by Elden Henson, who was Matt’s best friend and business partner, and Karen, played by Deborah Ann Woll, who becomes the third member of their trio.

Despite being two of the three main characters, it was recently announced that Karen and Foggy would not be returning to the new series coming to Disney+. However, rumors have spread on Twitter that although those two characters would not be returning, Krysten Ritter, who played Jessica Jones, will possibly return for the new series. Jessica Jones has superhuman strength, and is a vigilante hero in her own right who had her own series on Netflix. The duo teamed up along with several other Marvel characters in the Netflix series, The Defenders. Both Daredevil and Jessica Jones had three seasons on Netflix before being cancelled, but The Defenders only saw one season on the streaming platform before meeting the same fate.

While an interesting choice to include Jessica but not Karen or Foggy in the rebooted series, fans will have to wait and see what timeline the new show will follow. As Echo is slated to release in late 2023 and rumored to include Jessica Jones as well as other Daredevil characters, the rumors seem likely. With the amount of crossovers happening between Daredevil, She-Hulk, and now Echo, it’s possible that Marvel Studios is looking at gearing up their own version of The Defenders as they already have Marvels in progress along with several other up and coming series.