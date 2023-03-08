Disney Decides to Bury Brie Larson’s New Marvel Movie

Has Disney decided to bury the new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie starring Brie Larson?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has seemingly run into its fair share of problems over the last few months. Though Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) was a major hit, racking up more than $858.5 million at the box office, things have not gone as well for MCU Phase 5 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023). The movie itself has still been profitable– though not as much as most would’ve expected coming into its release– but the reviews have not been good. Rotten Tomatoes has given the movie just a 47% rating, and fans have had mixed opinions on the film.

With that film now bringing the Marvel Cinematic Universe up to 31 total releases, many insiders are sharing that fans are suffering from “Marvel fatigue,” and this is another driver in Disney’s decision to delay several MCU films.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 (2023) is still set to premiere on May 5, 2023, but the next movie in Phase 5 of the MCU just saw its release date pushed back. The Marvels (2023), starring Brie Larson, was originally supposed to be released in the summer. Just recently, however, Disney made the decision to push the release back to November 10, 2023.

While this may only be a few months, many insiders are indicating that the early returns for the film have not been good. As a result, Disney decided to move the movie out of its “summer blockbuster” spot– which typically is for more significant releases– and instead, release the film before Thanksgiving. It’s certainly an interesting choice.

The first film, Captain Marvel (2019) brought in an impressive $1.1 billion at the box office worldwide.

