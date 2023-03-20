What is going on at Marvel Studios?

The Walt Disney Company’s Marvel Studios has recently revealed via their website that another much-anticipated series is getting its release scrapped for the indefinite future.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is the arbiter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which was been established ever since Robert Downey Jr.’s comeback vehicle, Iron Man (2008), and the establishment of the ever-popular “cinematic universe formula” where characters from seemingly separate movies come together and share a universe — like in Joss Whedon-directed The Avengers (2012). The original six Avengers were a superhero team of “The Earth’s Mightiest Heroes”, brought together by none other than Samuel L. Jackson’s iconic character of Nick Fury, then Director of SHIELD.

When Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man, Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor Odinson), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/the Incredible Hulk) were brought together to deal with the alien threatening Earth — in the form of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki Laufeyson/Loki Odinson. The world was introduced to the real success that Fury’s ragtag group of heroes could truly achieve, and fans were left hungry for more.

Now, Nick Fury is set to return in a big way, through his own solo outing that likely sets up future Avengers titles, in Secret Invasion — we just don’t really know if, or when — after this apparently indefinite delay.

Why is Marvel Studios delaying Secret Invasion indefinitely?

So it seems that Marvel Studios are sticking true to their word in some ways — but in doing so, going back on earlier promises. As the very much anticipated next Marvel Studios release was meant bring about Nick Fury’s grand return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, things were naturally ramping up to the “Kang the Conqueror” and “Secret Wars” storylines in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2026). Hyped up for quite a while, news of this series’ release getting indefinitely scrapped is likely devastating to many a Marvel fan. Audiences are perhaps being deliberately cooled off from “superhero fatigue”, as though Marvel Studios don’t appear to think it is a real problem themselves, Kevin Feige has openly talked about slowing down on their releases, particularly those for parent company’s streaming service, Disney+. This news comes among a spate of other delays within Marvel Studios, and could indicate big things getting reshuffled behind the scenes.

The new Disney+ Original Secret Invasion was initially teased at last year’s D23 Expo, the premier expo event for all things Disney (and consequently, Marvel). With an exciting trailer dealing with body-snatching alien Skrulls infiltrating Earth, Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury seemed ready for a full-out action-spy-thriller alongside Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), answering many questions following his last proper appearance in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). The enigmatic Director Fury has also played a significant role in Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel’s (Brie Larson) story ever since the controversial 1990s period romp, Captain Marvel (2019). The Secret Invasion series was also set to star Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik, Olivia Colman as Sonya Falsworth, Emilia Clarke as Abigail Brand, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, and Don Cheadle as Colonel James Rhodes/Rhodey/War Machine.

Now, Secret Invasion was initially likely given the Spring 2023 release window in Marvel’s Phase Five as a deliberate action to set Nick Fury up for the events of the upcoming Captain Marvel 2 AKA The Marvels — itself also delayed from Summer 2023 to November 10, 2023. However, with that rather significant mainline film delay, who knows if Secret Invasion is getting retooled behind the scenes to take place after the events of The Marvels. The official Disney website has changed what was formerly “Spring 2023” to “Coming Soon” — which doesn’t even give us a year to go off of.

Seeing as newcomers Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) from Disney+ series Ms. Marvel (2022) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) from WandaVision (2021) are set to star opposite Larson’s Captain Marvel, it’s nearly certain that Nick Fury has a significant role to play considering his prominence in the predecessor film.

What do you think about Secret Invasion's indefinite delay?