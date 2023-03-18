Nick Fury’s Wife Entering MCU In ‘Secret Invasion,’ Casting Confirmed by Star

in Marvel

Posted on by Braden Nelsen 1 Comment
Samuel L. Jackson as Nick fury

Credit: Marvel Studios

Marvel fans will finally see Nick Fury’s (Samuel L. Jackson) better half!

samuel l jackson as nick fury
Credit: Marvel Studios

Nick Fury (Jackson) has been conspicuously absent for Phase Four. A key fixture of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Fury (Jackson) organized the Avengers, held together what was left of SHIELD, and in the wake of Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) death, served as a guiding hand and mentor to Peter Parker (Tom Holland). So, where is he now? Audiences will find out soon.

Nick Fury in Secret Invasion
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Sylvester Stallone Down For “Nick Fury”-Like Role With Marvel Studios

Marvel: Secret Invasion is slated to come out sometime this year and will serve as Fury’s (Jackson) first solo outing as a Marvel Hero. The series on Disney+ promises to shed some light on some major questions posed by his last appearance in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), in which fans found out that he had been in space for who knows how long, replaced by  Talos (Ben Mendelsohn). It also introduces a significant threat to the Marvel Cinematic Universe: unsavory Skrulls.

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury
Credit: Marvel Studios

Though fans were introduced to the species in Captain Marvel (2019), they soon found out that those that were introduced were, by far and away, good people, just with a very unsettling skillset. Now, that unsettling skill of being able to shapeshift will be put to nefarious use by Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) and his group of rebel Skrulls. Who will heroes be able to trust? How will they know who is who? Maybe one character will be able to help!

Skrulls Talos and Soren in Spider-Man Far From Home in the car
Credit: Marvel Studios/ Sony Pictures

Nick Fury (Jackson) has proven to be extremely capable in many situations, cheating death on multiple occasions and coming in clutch when other heroes need him to. It stands to reason, therefore, that the woman he chose to marry would be equally as capable, and now, audiences will finally get to meet her!

Samuel L. Jackson as former SHIELD Director Nick Fury with new Secret Invasion Logo

The Direct reported on some speculative casting for Secret Invasion, which has now been confirmed. Charlayne Woodard, who had been seen previously in promotional material for the series, has just this week confirmed that she will be playing Priscilla Fury! The Direct also stated that Priscilla Fury (Woodard) will reportedly be an agent of SWORD, the organization featured heavily in Wandavision. With SWORD and SHIELD working together, Earth might just stand a chance!

Charlayne Woodard as Priscilla Fury in Marvel: Secret Wars
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Nick Fury’s Absence From the MCU Wasn’t an Accident

Marvel: Secret Invasion begins streaming reportedly this year on Disney+ and stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Charlayne Woodard as Priscilla Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik, Emilia Clarke as Abigail Brand, Olivia Colman as Sonya Falsworth, and features Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, and Don Cheadle as James “Rhodey” Rhodes. The series will focus on Fury (Jackson) uncovering a massic secret Skrull invasion on Earth.

What do you think about this update? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!

Braden Nelsen

The two things most people learn first when talking with Braden is his passion for history, and for Disney. Braden has been a Disney fan from the word go, and if not in the parks with his wife and family, can often be found doing things to incorporate Disney in the day to day, whether that be painting, trying out park recipes at home, or collecting the odd Disney antique!

View Comment (1)