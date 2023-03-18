Nick Fury’s Wife Entering MCU In ‘Secret Invasion,’ Casting Confirmed by Star

Marvel fans will finally see Nick Fury’s (Samuel L. Jackson) better half!

Nick Fury (Jackson) has been conspicuously absent for Phase Four. A key fixture of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Fury (Jackson) organized the Avengers, held together what was left of SHIELD, and in the wake of Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) death, served as a guiding hand and mentor to Peter Parker (Tom Holland). So, where is he now? Audiences will find out soon.

Marvel: Secret Invasion is slated to come out sometime this year and will serve as Fury’s (Jackson) first solo outing as a Marvel Hero. The series on Disney+ promises to shed some light on some major questions posed by his last appearance in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), in which fans found out that he had been in space for who knows how long, replaced by Talos (Ben Mendelsohn). It also introduces a significant threat to the Marvel Cinematic Universe: unsavory Skrulls.

Though fans were introduced to the species in Captain Marvel (2019), they soon found out that those that were introduced were, by far and away, good people, just with a very unsettling skillset. Now, that unsettling skill of being able to shapeshift will be put to nefarious use by Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) and his group of rebel Skrulls. Who will heroes be able to trust? How will they know who is who? Maybe one character will be able to help!

Nick Fury (Jackson) has proven to be extremely capable in many situations, cheating death on multiple occasions and coming in clutch when other heroes need him to. It stands to reason, therefore, that the woman he chose to marry would be equally as capable, and now, audiences will finally get to meet her!

The Direct reported on some speculative casting for Secret Invasion, which has now been confirmed. Charlayne Woodard, who had been seen previously in promotional material for the series, has just this week confirmed that she will be playing Priscilla Fury! The Direct also stated that Priscilla Fury (Woodard) will reportedly be an agent of SWORD, the organization featured heavily in Wandavision. With SWORD and SHIELD working together, Earth might just stand a chance!

Marvel: Secret Invasion begins streaming reportedly this year on Disney+ and stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Charlayne Woodard as Priscilla Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik, Emilia Clarke as Abigail Brand, Olivia Colman as Sonya Falsworth, and features Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, and Don Cheadle as James “Rhodey” Rhodes. The series will focus on Fury (Jackson) uncovering a massic secret Skrull invasion on Earth.

