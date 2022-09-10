Nick Fury’s Absence From the MCU Wasn’t An Accident

Secret Invasion has Nick Fury returning to Earth for the first time in a few years.

After not seeing the beloved character act as a mentor for the Avengers, fans wondered what Fury could be up to. Early reports made it seem like Secret Invasion was going to be set in the past, but this isn’t the case.

Marvel confirmed that the series would be set post-blip, with Fury returning after learning how bad things have gotten due to the Skrulls. Here’s the official trailer:

“I’m the last person standing between them and what they really want.” Marvel Studios’ #SecretInvasion, an Original series, streaming 2023 on @DisneyPlus.

Fury makes it clear that this is his war, but Don Cheadle’s War Machine, Martin Freeman’s Everett Ross, and Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos will be helping Fury take down this Skrull invasion. Since the aliens are shapeshifters, Talos is correct that Fury and his team must be “very careful” with how they take down these impostors.

The trailer also reveals that Fury knows exactly what the Skrulls want, and fans get to see a glimpse into Damage Control, revealing a box containing an object. Since the container is refrigerated, there’s a chance that the department might have found a Skrull body part and are hauling it away as evidence.

Fans don’t know what Fury has been doing, but obviously, the series should explain it all and tell fans how Fury is the last line of defense. The ex-director of S.H.I.E.L.D. has always kept his cards close to his chest, but this might be one of the more dangerous battles Fury will be in, and there’s no guarantee he will survive.

Another thing to note is that Fury might get some help from the Avengers, but since the series will be set in Phase Five, Marvel hasn’t clarified if the super hero team is active, meaning that Fury might have to rely solely on War Machine to help him.

More on Secret Invasion:

Here’s an official description of the MCU series:

Secret Invasion is a newly announced series heading to Disney+ that stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos—characters who first met in “Captain Marvel.” The crossover event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

Phase Five is just around the corner, with Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releasing in theaters on February 17, 2023. Kang the Conqueror will take the spotlight as the MCU delves deep into the Multiverse Saga. Phase Five already has a solid roadmap, including Charlie Cox’s return as Daredevil, Blade, and the Guardians of the Galaxy, with the Phase ending with The Thunderbolts on July 26, 2024.