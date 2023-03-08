Will Taika Waititi Play Two Different ‘Star Wars’ Characters?

It’s no secret that Disney has been hard at work picking several esteemed writers and directors to launch new Star Wars stories in the upcoming years. Now it’s just a race to see which ones will be green-lit first.

Related: Huge Changes For ‘Star Wars’ — Lucasfilm Removes Movies From Release Schedule

While Disney is pulling plugs left and right on their own Star Wars projects, there are still plenty of plans that haven’t ended up on the chopping block just yet. Recently, Lucasfilm confirmed that Krysty Wilson-Cairns is set to co-write with Taika Waititi on his upcoming Star Wars film.

Wilson-Carins is an Oscar-nominated screenwriter for her work on 1917 (2019), and Waititi won his Oscar for his screenplay adaptation of Jojo Rabbit (2019). Needless to say, this sounds like a powerful writing duo with impressive credits under their belts. We could potentially end up with the first “one-shot” take Star Wars film featuring Darth Vader as an imaginary friend. One could only hope.

All speculation aside, Waititi is known for putting himself into his own movies, and sources, such as Deadline and Variety, believe he will once again star in his own project. Besides playing Hitler in Jojo Rabbit (2019), he also starred in one of his first hit films, What We Do in the Shadows (2014). And, of course, fans know him as Korg in the MCU, debuting in Thor: Ragnarok (2017), which Waititi also directed.

Clearly, Waititi has a track record of putting himself into his projects, much like other directors do. Jon Favreau forever tied himself to the MCU by casting himself to play Happy Hogan in Iron Man (2008). However, if Waititi does indeed cast himself into his film, this could be a bit of a continuity issue for one primary reason…he already plays a Star Wars character.

Related: Taika Waititi Will Return to ‘Star Wars’ Soon And It’s A Huge Mistake

Waititi already provides the voice of IG-11 in the Disney+ series, The Mandalorian. Which means he could possibly join the short list of actors who have portrayed more than one character in the Star Wars live-action universe. One notable actor who recently made the list is Andy Serkis, who plays both Supreme Leader Snoke and Kino Loy in Andor (no relation).

It would be a bold move for Waititi to write himself into his own script as a new character, but this is highly suspected to be the case. The fans just have to hope we get a JoJo Rabbit(2019) quality script, not a Thor: Love And Thunder (2022) quality one. The latter would only further tarnish the Aussie director’s career.

Only time will reveal Waititi’s plans, and with the Star Wars Celebration in Europe coming up on April 7-10, fans will soon find out the fate of the franchise all together.

Would you love to see Taika Waititi play a brand-new Star Wars character? Let us know in the comments below.