Huge Changes For ‘Star Wars’ — Lucasfilm Removes Movies From Release Schedule

Kathleen Kennedy’s original promises for what to expect from a galaxy far, far away continue to dissipate and get scrapped as two Star Wars movies are no longer in development.

It won’t be long before Lucasfilm announces their new slate of projects as Star Wars Celebration is right around the corner. Fans will finally get a fresh idea of what Star Wars will do for the big screen as they have revised their plans for the next five years.

So far, Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019) is the last Star Wars movie to grace the big screen, and it wasn’t a great success for the franchise. With fans angry over several creative decisions, such as Palpatine’s infamous return, the movie left Lucasfilm reevaluating how to make Star Wars movies going forward.

Some reports indicated that the backlash for the Sequel Trilogy actually terrified Lucasfilm’s crew when they considered making new movies. The company reportedly doesn’t want to disappoint fans, and now the bar is set very high for future projects. This didn’t stop other sources from confirming certain projects were in development, such as Damon Lindelof’s mystery Star Wars movie.

Sadly, Variety reports that a few projects aren’t happening anymore. Patty Jenkin’s Rogue Squadron and Kevin Feige’s Star Wars movie are no longer happening. With Jenkin’s recent split from DC’s Wonder Woman 3, fans thought the director would be able to finish her project, but sadly, the movie is being shelved indefinitely.

Kevin Feige, the creative mastermind of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has his hands full. With Phase Five suffering from quality concerns, the MCU is facing a lot of restructuring to ensure future content lives up to the high expectations. Michael Waldron was set to write the script for Feige’s movie, but his priorities are now set to only work on Avengers: Secret Wars (2026)’s script as it will be the ultimate conclusion to Phase Six.

Unsurprisingly, both projects have been scrapped, but fans will start to wonder which projects might be next. Taika Waititi’s movie could be in good shape as the director has previously talked about his work on the script. At the same time, Rian Johnson admits he might be a little too busy to return to the franchise anytime soon due to his projects with Netflix and Peacock.

Movies are a huge deal for Star Wars, and the fact that Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin hasn’t gotten one revealed just yet seems like a big miss if Lucasfilm wants to return to the big screen with a bang. The Mandalorian and other Disney+ projects are supposed to culminate in a huge crossover at one point. A movie would be the perfect way to do so if Lucasfilm is brave enough to take the story away from the streaming platform.

