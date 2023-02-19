Disney Might Have to Find Kevin Feige’s Replacement For Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios might need to find their new Kevin Feige as the legendary overseer of Marvel Studios reportedly has his eyes set on a new role.

Disney is constantly expanding. Star Wars and Marvel Studios are now a big part of the company. As the company continues to add more IPs and creates new franchises, they need someone to oversee all of the content being created over at the Walt Disney Company.

Fans who know Kevin Feige understand that the man has his eyes on more than just the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As of right now, Feige will eventually be able to create his own Star Wars movie and have a role with Lucasfilm storytelling for a change.

He has repeatedly admitted that he is a big fan of Star Wars and of what Disney is making. According to Jeff Sneider, Feige covets one role more than his current position, and that’s Alan Bergman’s job:

“I’ve heard the job that Kevin has always coveted is that of Alan Bergman.”

Bergman served as Chairman of Walt Disney Studios overseeing all content from Pixar, Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, and 20th Century Studios. This role isn’t meant for anyone, but the rumor is that the position will be opening up very soon.

With Feige potentially taking this role, fans have to ask, “What will happen to the MCU?” Someone else will have to take over Feige’s role for Marvel, and whoever is chosen will have a big responsibility going forward.

A few years back, Feige admitted he never wanted to lead Lucasfilm as he wasn’t interested in leading other studios. Still, it might be because he only had interest in overseeing all content. Kathleen Kennedy’s role is also up in the air as some reports claim that Iger might be letting her go in the Summer, which would leave two positions open.

Marvel Studios is already under a lot of work to release less content and produce more higher quality content. Fans are starting to notice this as Marvel Studios has only two Disney+ projects releasing this year, with some movies getting delayed.

While this is a good step forward for the company, it might create more problems not having Feige directly involved with the MCU, but at least he is getting the big bucks for what he is good at and could potentially help improve other franchises at the same time.

Do you think Kevin Feige will get his promotion? Let us know what you think!