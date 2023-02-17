‘Star Wars’ Returning to Movie Theaters! Huge Lucasfilm Announcement Expected Soon!

in Star Wars

Posted on by Braden Nelsen Leave a comment
Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: Episode III- Revenge of the Sith

Credit: Lucasfilm

It’s been a while since moviegoers saw anything from Lucasfilm on the marquee…

Harrison Ford as Han Solo in 'Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)
Credit: Lucasfilm

Though there has been a steady stream of content from Kathleen Kennedy’s Lucasfilm, the last Star Wars movie that audiences saw in theaters was Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019). This comes as a bit of a surprise, as Lucasfilm has put out a new Star Wars film every year from 2015 until 2019, and with plenty of plans in the works, it seems odd they wouldn’t continue that trend. Of course, leadership changes at Disney, budgets, and global events all figure in, but there may well be good news on the horizon!

Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) in 'Star Wars: Episode IX - Rise of Skywalker' (2019)
Credit: Lucasfilm

Related: Showrunner Reveals Why ‘Mando’ Episodes Were Necessary In ‘Book of Boba Fett’

For decades now, generations of Star Wars fans have had movies to look forward to in theaters. At the start, following Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977), fans had two amazing sequels to see in theaters. Not long after, in the mid-90s, the Star Wars Special Editions were released in theaters, bringing the classic original trilogy to the big screen. Then, right on the heels of the Special Editions, fans were treated to the Prequel Trilogy.

star wars a new hope millennium falcon cockpit
Credit: Lucasfilm

Covering the origin of Darth Vader, the prequels, despite their bumps in the road, at least gave Star Wars fans more to see in theaters until the release of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005). With acquisitions and leadership changes, fans didn’t see another Star Wars film in theaters for a full ten years! Despite creative changes with Disney and the return of Bob Iger as CEO, the hope is that it won’t be another ten years before fans see Star Wars in theaters. That hope may be well founded with recent news!

star wars revenge of the sith obi-wan and anakin on mustafar
Credit: Lucasfilm

According to an article from The Hollywood Reporter, covered by The Direct, some big Star Wars news is on the way! The article stated that Lucasfilm is expected to unveil its new movie plans at the 2023 Star Wars Celebration this April in London. With more than a few Star Wars movies rumored or previously announced, there’s plenty for Lucasfilm to reveal, including titles, confirmations, debunking rumors, and more for the franchise!

Adam Driver as Kylo Ren
Credit: Lucasfilm

As of now, movies from Damon Lindelof, Taika Waititi, Shawn Levy, and even Kevin Feige and Rian Johnson have all been rumored with very little detail, as well as a Rogue Squadron movie from Wonder Woman (2017) director Patty Jenkins, which may or may not happen. With as wide a catalog as Star Wars has, there are so many stories to tell from many different talented filmmakers. Hopefully, fans get to see those stories sooner rather than later!

rogue squadron x-wings 1998 video game
Credit: LucasArts

Related: Disney Seemingly Confirms ‘Ahsoka’ Season 2 With One Subtle Detail

In the meantime, fans can always count on Season 3 of Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian, which debuts on Disney+ on March 1, 2023, and stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, The Mandalorian, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, and Emily Swallow as The Armorer. According to the official logline of this Star Wars story, “The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

What do you hope to hear from Star Wars announcements? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!

Braden Nelsen

The two things most people learn first when talking with Braden is his passion for history, and for Disney. Braden has been a Disney fan from the word go, and if not in the parks with his wife and family, can often be found doing things to incorporate Disney in the day to day, whether that be painting, trying out park recipes at home, or collecting the odd Disney antique!

Be the first to comment!