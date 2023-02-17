‘Star Wars’ Returning to Movie Theaters! Huge Lucasfilm Announcement Expected Soon!

It’s been a while since moviegoers saw anything from Lucasfilm on the marquee…

Though there has been a steady stream of content from Kathleen Kennedy’s Lucasfilm, the last Star Wars movie that audiences saw in theaters was Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019). This comes as a bit of a surprise, as Lucasfilm has put out a new Star Wars film every year from 2015 until 2019, and with plenty of plans in the works, it seems odd they wouldn’t continue that trend. Of course, leadership changes at Disney, budgets, and global events all figure in, but there may well be good news on the horizon!

For decades now, generations of Star Wars fans have had movies to look forward to in theaters. At the start, following Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977), fans had two amazing sequels to see in theaters. Not long after, in the mid-90s, the Star Wars Special Editions were released in theaters, bringing the classic original trilogy to the big screen. Then, right on the heels of the Special Editions, fans were treated to the Prequel Trilogy.

Covering the origin of Darth Vader, the prequels, despite their bumps in the road, at least gave Star Wars fans more to see in theaters until the release of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005). With acquisitions and leadership changes, fans didn’t see another Star Wars film in theaters for a full ten years! Despite creative changes with Disney and the return of Bob Iger as CEO, the hope is that it won’t be another ten years before fans see Star Wars in theaters. That hope may be well founded with recent news!

According to an article from The Hollywood Reporter, covered by The Direct, some big Star Wars news is on the way! The article stated that Lucasfilm is expected to unveil its new movie plans at the 2023 Star Wars Celebration this April in London. With more than a few Star Wars movies rumored or previously announced, there’s plenty for Lucasfilm to reveal, including titles, confirmations, debunking rumors, and more for the franchise!

As of now, movies from Damon Lindelof, Taika Waititi, Shawn Levy, and even Kevin Feige and Rian Johnson have all been rumored with very little detail, as well as a Rogue Squadron movie from Wonder Woman (2017) director Patty Jenkins, which may or may not happen. With as wide a catalog as Star Wars has, there are so many stories to tell from many different talented filmmakers. Hopefully, fans get to see those stories sooner rather than later!

In the meantime, fans can always count on Season 3 of Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian, which debuts on Disney+ on March 1, 2023, and stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, The Mandalorian, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, and Emily Swallow as The Armorer. According to the official logline of this Star Wars story, “The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

What do you hope to hear from Star Wars announcements? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!