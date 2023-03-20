Space Mountain Is Getting a Star Wars Makeover

Fans of Star Wars will definitely want to visit Disneyland Park in May to see the return of an exclusive Star Wars attraction.

Space Mountain is one of the most iconic rides at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. The attraction’s exterior itself serves as one of the icons of the Park, and since its opening in 1977, millions of Guests have boarded to enjoy an intergalactic flight through outer space. No trip to Disneyland is complete without a spin on Space Mountain.

Unlike its Florida counterpart, Disneyland is also known for frequently changing up its attractions and adding holiday or themed overlays. As the Resort’s crowd is made up of mostly locals and those who often visit (unlike Walt Disney World, where many families may only visit once every few years), experiences are frequently switched up to provide variety and reasons to keep coming back. For example, The Nightmare Before Christmas-themed Haunted Mansion Holiday is a massive hit with Guests, who will wait hours to experience it during the Halloween and Christmas seasons.

Space Mountain is no stranger to these overlays. In 2006, we got the brief Rockin’ Space Mountain, which contained different visual effects and a soundtrack featuring the Red Hot Chili Peppers. From 2009-2018, during the Halloween season, Guests were able to ride Space Mountain: Ghost Galaxy. This spookier version of the classic attraction featured an eerie soundtrack as Guests raced through space to escape the menacing Nebula Ghost.

However, one of the most popular overlays for Space Mountain is Hyperspace Mountain, a Star Wars-themed overlay. It first debuted in 2015 to celebrate the opening of Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) and featured a soundtrack by John Williams as Guest flew past X-wings and TIE fighters. The original overlay lasted a long time, from 2015-2017, only pausing for Ghost Galaxy during the Halloween season.

Ever since then, Disney has brought back the overlay to celebrate “May the Fourth” and Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite. With the next Star Wars Nite coming this spring, today Disneyland announced that the overlay would make its triumphant return from May 1 to June 4. It will be available to both day Guests and Guests at Star Wars Nite.

NEW: Hyperspace Mountain returns to Disneyland Resort May 1 – June 4. pic.twitter.com/h74wusl0UO — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) March 20, 2023

Make sure to experience this overlay before it makes the jump to light speed and flies away until next year!