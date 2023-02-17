Disneyland Announces Two EXCLUSIVE Events This Spring

Get ready to suit up in your most galactic getup or your best vintage vestments for Disneyland’s NEWEST Disneyland After Dark Nites.

The Disneyland After Dark Nites are specialty ticketed events at the Disneyland Resort, at which Guests can visit the Park after hours to experience their favorite attractions, rare character meet-and-greets, exclusive food and drink offerings, unique entertainment, and more. The events are a massive hit with Guests, who get to experience the Happiest Place on Earth in a completely new way with unique theming. In fact, they’re so popular that the most recent themed Nite, Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts Nite, sold out in under two weeks.

Guests who missed out on Sweethearts Nite or the upcoming Disneyland After Dark: Princess Nite have a new opportunity to get in on the after hours fun. Today on Disney Parks Blog, Disney announced two more upcoming events – Disneyland After Dark: Throwback Nite and Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite.

These exclusive events kick off early admission at 6:00 p.m., with the official party beginning once the Park closes to regular day Guests at 9:00 p.m. and continue until 1:00 a.m.. The events will include fan-favorite attractions, special fireworks shows, unique PhotoPass offerings, and more. Check out the details for each event below.

Throwback Nite, April 18 & 20

Disneyland After Dark: Throwback Nite promises to take Guests back to the Disneyland of the 1950’s and 60’s. Mickey and friends will meet in their most classic outfits alongside other nostalgic characters, and the Park will fill with vintage music from live bands. Guests are also encouraged to wear their most elegant, vintage clothes. Admission is $129 for April 18 and $145 for April 20. Here are some more event highlights from Disney Parks Blog:

Gaze upon “Fantasy in the Sky,” a nighttime spectacular giving a nod to the same-named fireworks display that first illuminated the night in Disneyland park in 1957!

Do the twist, the mashed potato and bunny hop your way to dance parties around Disneyland park with bands and deejays inspired by the era.

Snack like it’s 1955 with treats that are inspired by the park’s early days, made once again just for this event!

Picture yourself in vintage photo backdrops of attractions and posters from yesteryear like Skyway or Autopia, and from timeless Disney films captured by Disney PhotoPass photographers at the party.

Enjoy after-hours access to iconic Disneyland attractions such as Peter Pan’s Flight, Pirates of the Caribbean and Jungle Cruise.

Star Wars Nite, May 2, 4, 8, & 11

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite is sure to be the most exciting celebration in the galaxy. This event will transport Disneyland Park to a galaxy far, far away, featuring exclusive Star Wars meet-and-greets, photo opportunities, merchandise items, and more. Guests are also invited to don their galactic best, as long as it follows Disneyland’s Costume Guidelines. This event ranges from $149-$169, depending on event date. Here’s more from Disney Parks Blog:

Be wowed watching “Star Wars: Celebrate the Nite” as fireworks illuminate the skies above Disneyland park. This pyrotechnic spectacle is set to the powerful music of Star Wars films.

Prepare for Captain Phasma and her Stormtroopers during the March of the First Order in Tomorrowland, as they search for a Resistance spy.

You may encounter travelers across the galaxy like Tusken Raiders and Jawas.

Get ready to master a lightsaber! Attend the Lightsaber Instructional demonstration, where you will learn to handle a lightsaber through a series of elite moves, sure to bring out your inner Jedi!

Picture yourself in dynamic photo backdrops featuring some of the galaxy’s favorite heroes and villains, captured by Disney PhotoPass photographers at the party.

Explore themed snacks such as galactic churros and other out-of-this-world sweets!

Limited tickets will go on pre-sale for Magic Key holders on February 21 at 9:00 a.m. PT on the Disneyland website. General sale will begin at the same time on February 23. Guests should prepare to snag these tickets as soon as they go on sale, because these events will be busy!

Will you be attending these events? Let us know!