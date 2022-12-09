New and Returning After-Hours Events Coming to Disneyland Soon!

Fans rejoice! Disney just announced new and returning Disneyland after-hours events for 2023! Are you ready for extra magic?

Disneyland Resort will be home to so much magic in 2023! With the start of the Disney100 celebrations, the opening of the brand-new attraction Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway at the California theme park, two brand-new nighttime spectaculars, unique platinum decorations, Disney characters in their best celebration outfits, and even Sleeping Beauty Castle getting dressed up for the occasion, 2023 will undoubtedly be a fantastic year to visit the Happiest Place on Earth.

As if that wasn’t enough, Disney just shared some very exciting news. Following in Walt Disney World Resort’s footsteps, beloved after-hours events will return to Disneyland Resort in 2023, bringing back Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite — for couples to sprinkle some Disney magic on their love with an exclusive night at the Park — and an all-new event worthy of royalty, Disneyland After Dark: Princess Nite.

Disney Parks Blog shared the latest details on these fan-favorite events, sharing that both events would provide magical entertainment, encounters with beloved Disney characters, one-of-a-kind photo opportunities, scrumptious foods and drinks, collectible merchandise, and more, making the special celebrations an event you won’t want to miss.

Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite will give Guests a chance to have an unforgettable “Date Nite at Disneyland,” where you can celebrate the love of your life, your best pal, or cherished family in a very evening that will put your heart a flutter. The exclusive event will be available on the following dates at Disneyland Park:

January 31, 2023

February 2, 5, 7, 9, 14, 16, 2023

Per Disney Parks Blog, some of the available offerings include:

Gaze up at a special themed fireworks show

Dance at the Royal Ball hosted by Aladdin and Jasmine near “it’s a small world”

Take a moonlit cruise on the Mark Twain Riverboat with the sounds of a live jazz ensemble

Relax and unwind to the sounds of island music from a Polynesian trio drifting through the night air at The Tropical Hideaway

Delight in many deliciously themed menu items available for purchase, created just for the event

Capture your moment with photo opportunities with darling Disney couples and spots inspired by romantic scenes from Disney films such as “Lady and the Tramp” and “The Little Mermaid,” including unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads from the party

Enjoy pre-party mix-in admission to Disneyland Park starting at 6 p.m., no theme park reservation required

And for the first time in forever, Disneyland will welcome an all-new royal event, Disneyland After Dark: Princess Nite. Per Disney Parks Blog, “This all-new, first-ever event will be a celebration under the stars where adventurous heroines and aspirational hearts unite! Immerse yourself in this empowering night at Disneyland Park with iconic characters who light the world with kindness, courage, and a touch of magic. With shimmering décor, special photo opportunities, themed food and beverage offerings, commemorative keepsakes, and characters galore, you’ll be ready to step into your own adventure of bravery and grace.”

Disneyland After Dark: Princess Nite will be available on March 7 and 9, 2023.

Per Disney Parks Blog, some of the available offerings at Disneyland After Dark: Princess Nite include:

Receive a royal welcome at the Disneyland Train Station featuring Princess Minnie Mouse and Princess Daisy Duck with fanfare trumpeters

Enjoy an inspiring musical concert celebrating heartwarming, adventurous heroines, including Moana, Merida, and more, accompanied by live vocalists

Raise the royal roof and dance the night away at the high-energy, candy-themed dance party at Tomorrowland stage with Vanellope Von Schweetz

Revel in Tiana’s Southern hospitality and dance along to jazz music in New Orleans Square

Savor specialty menu items befitting royalty throughout Disneyland Park, available for purchase

Picture yourself in photo backdrops inspired by Disney films like “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Princess Diaries,” including unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads from the party

Have a ball with pre-party mix-in admission to Disneyland Park starting at 6 p.m., no theme park reservation required

Tickets to these magical events will be available on Disneyland.com beginning next week. A limited number of tickets for these Disneyland After Dark events will go on pre-sale for Magic Key holders on December 12, 2022, no earlier than 9 a.m. PT. And tickets will go on sale to the general public on December 4, 2022. It is important to note that tickets are subject to availability.

Disneyland After Dark events begin with a three-hour pre-party mix-in from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT at Disneyland Park, then the private party starts from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. PT, which also means you may ride some popular attractions after regular Park hours! Additionally, at each of these events, you’ll receive unlimited digital downloads of Disney PhotoPass photos taken during the party, plus commemorative keepsakes, including a souvenir credential and event guide map, so you’ll have lots of fun ways to remember your Disneyland After Dark experience!

Will you visit Disneyland in 2023 to enjoy these magical events? Let us know in the comments below!