New Details About Disney’s Latest Nighttime Spectaculars Revealed

Two brand-new nighttime spectaculars are arriving at Disney Parks in early 2023, and more details have just been revealed.

For thousands of fans, a visit to their favorite Disney Park has to end with enjoying one of the breathtaking nighttime spectaculars. Whether you’re at Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland, Tokyo Disney Resort, or Shanghai Disney Resort, enjoying the fireworks, projections, water and fire effects, and heart-stirring music is a must-do for the young and the young at heart when visiting Disney Parks worldwide.

During this year’s D23 Expo —which gave some exclusive peeks at coming projects in development at The Walt Disney Company from Anaheim, California — Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Chairman Josh D’Amaro announced some of the exciting celebrations that will take place at Disney Parks worldwide, and within the company, as part of the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, including a statue celebrating Walt Disney’s legacy, and two brand-new nighttime spectaculars coming to Disneyland Resort.

Well, more details about the all-new nighttime spectaculars coming to Disney California Adventure and Disneyland Park were just shared by theme park and entertainment news reporter Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin).

Gustin commented that Wondrous Journeys, the new fireworks show coming to Disneyland Park, will have a runtime of 13 minutes, roughly the same as the Disneyland Forever nighttime spectacular. World of Color – One, the nighttime show coming to Disney California Adventure, will run 24 minutes, two minutes longer than the original World of Color show.

NEW: Wondrous Journeys will have a runtime of 13 minutes. World of Color – One will have a runtime of 24 minutes. Both shows will officially debut at Disneyland Resort on Jan. 27 as part of the Disney100 Celebration. For context: At 13 minutes, Wondrous Journeys is roughly the same as the Disneyland Forever (60th) fireworks show. And World of Color – One is two minutes longer than the original World of Color show.

For context: At 13 minutes, Wondrous Journeys is roughly the same as the Disneyland Forever (60th) fireworks show. And World of Color – One is two minutes longer than the original World of Color show. — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) December 8, 2022

Per Disney’s first announcement of these shows, at Disney California Adventure, World of Color – One will illuminate the night in front of Pixar Pier as the new nighttime spectacular captures the broad storytelling legacy of Disney’s first 100 years, telling a new story through Disney classics and new favorites. The show will also feature a new original song, “Start a Wave.”

And at Disneyland Park, the new fireworks show “Wondrous Journeys” will ignite the wonder in every Guest visiting Walt Disney’s original Park and showcase a century of creativity, as the show features nods to all 60 Walt Disney Animation Studios films to date, taking viewers on a journey filled with artistry, music, storytelling, and heart, with an emotional new song called “It’s Wondrous.”

Both nighttime spectaculars will debut at Disneyland Resort on January 27, 2023, as part of the Disney100 celebrations at the California theme park. You can click here to learn more about the Disney100 celebrations at Disneyland Resort.

Will you visit Disneyland Resort in 2023 to enjoy Wondrous Journeys at Disneyland Park and World of Color – One at Disney California Adventure? Tell us about your plans in the comments below!