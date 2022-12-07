Troubled Disney Resort Sets Reopening Date Amid Pandemic Resurgence

Amid the resurgence of the COVID pandemic, a troubled Disney Resort is finally reopening its doors to welcome Guests.

While Disney Parks worldwide have been strongly affected by the COVID pandemic, Shanghai Disney Resort has had a particularly rough time dealing with the situation, as the Resort has been forced to shut down and reopen several times throughout the last couple of years, recently leaving thousands of visitors trapped inside the Parks. Shanghai Disneyland’s latest reopening took place on November 25, but the Park was forced to shut down again on November 29, just a few days after the Park resumed operations.

The closure was implemented to comply with the local government’s pandemic prevention and control requirements. However, as these regulations were recently updated, Shanghai Disneyland officials announced that the Disney Resort is ready for its reopening, resuming operations, and welcoming Guests eager to enjoy the magic of the Shanghai Disney Parks on Thursday, December 8.

Theme park officials stated that Shanghai Disney Resort’s pandemic control measures would be updated following the latest local government guidelines and that Guests should be aware of them to comply with them fully.

While the Resort will reopen its doors, some experiences, including select attractions, live entertainment, restaurants, and retail locations, may be unavailable during the Resort’s reopening or may be operating at a reduced capacity.

Per Disney’s statement, Shanghai Disneyland will resume operations on December 8, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time. The complete statement, as shared on Shanghai Disney Resort’s website, reads:

Dear Guests, Shanghai Disneyland will resume operations on December 8, 2022, operating from 8:30 to 20:00 on the reopening day, marking Shanghai Disney Resort’s return to full operations.

For ticket information, please refer to the Shanghai Disney Resort official website, app, Weixin/WeChat account, the resort’s Reservation Center, or contact the resort’s official travel trade partners.

The resort’s pandemic control measures will be updated in accordance with the latest local government guidelines and guests should check and strictly follow them. Select attractions, live entertainment, restaurants and retail locations may not be available or may operate at reduced capacity. Please refer to our official app for the latest operational information.

For guests whose travel plans were impacted during the closure period, you may contact the original purchase channel with your enquiries or to request a refund or exchange.

The Cast and Imagineers of Shanghai Disney Resort thank you for your patience and understanding and look forward to welcoming you back soon. Shanghai Disney Resort

December 7, 2022

You can click here to learn more about the modified pandemic control measures that will be enforced throughout Shanghai Disney Resort.

