Disney Resort Abruptly Shuts Down Trapping Thousands Inside, Closure Indefinite

One Disney Resort has once more shuttered its doors after a string of positive COVID-19 results ended in thousands being trapped inside, unable to leave unless they could provide a negative test.

The Shanghai Disney Resort in Pudong, Shanghai, China has had a troubled few years. Like the rest of the Disney Parks portfolio, the Shanghai Disney Resort — made up of Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown, and the hotels, Shanghai Disneyland Hotel and Toy Story Hotel — closed its gates during the uptick in COVID-19 infections in China, and subsequently, across the world.

Since, the majority of the theme park industry reopened, Shanghai Disney Resort has closed on and off multiple times since the Disney Parks moved towards full operational status. And now, the Disney Park in China has shuttered and will remain closed this Halloween.

NPR reported:

The Shanghai Disney Resort has been requiring guests to present a negative nucleic acid test, which helps detect viruses and bacteria, up to 72 hours before entering the facilities. People who have been abroad within the last 10 days are not allowed at the resort.

The shutdown is the latest in China’s controversial “lockdown” policy that has found thousands trapped in unusual locations with many sprinting to the exits at the risk of being stuck inside. Shanghai Disney Resort‘s closure comes after Shanghai reported 10 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this past Saturday.

According to reports, thousands of Guests inside Shanghai Disneyland were seen rushing to the gates only to find them already locked, the only way out was to provide officials with a negative test result.

The BBC wrote:

Videos posted on Chinese social media site Weibo showed people rushing to the park’s gates following the announcement but finding them already locked. Posting on Chinese social media site WeChat, the Shanghai government said the park was barring people from entering and those inside could only leave once they had returned a negative test result. It added that anyone who has visited the park since Thursday must provide three negative test results over three consecutive days.

However, for those waiting to leave the Disney Park, Shanghai Disneyland will continue operating attractions such as Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and Peter Pan’s Flight in Fantasyland, Space Mountain and TRON Lightcycle Power Run in Tomorrowland, and Pirates of the Caribbean: Battle for the Sunken Treasure in Treasure Trove.

An official announcement on the Shanghai Disney Resort website is as follows:

In order to follow the requirement of pandemic prevention and control, Shanghai Disney Resort, including Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park will be closed starting Monday, October 31, 2022, with immediate effect. We will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations. We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide refund or exchanges for all guests impacted during this period. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation!

