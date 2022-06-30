Disney Magic Returns to Shanghai With Park’s Reopening

Cast Members and Guests were able to enjoy Disney magic once again as Shanghai Disney Resort reopened its gates today!

Guests were able to enjoy the highly anticipated return to Disney’s world of magic and wonder at Shanghai Disneyland and the entire Resort area, where they were fully immersed in Disney’s signature storytelling thanks to the efforts of Cast Members from around the Resort.

Joe Schott, President and General Manager of Shanghai Disney Resort, stated, “I would like to thank all of our Guests and fans for your support and passion for Disney.” “I am also very appreciative of our Cast Members who worked tirelessly throughout our closure to ensure a safe and magical return for our Guests,” he added.

Guests were able to enjoy a refreshed dining experience at Stargazer Grill, complete with a special menu fit for a superhero. And for those whose sweet tooth was calling, Il Paperino is open for LinaBell-themed strawberry-and-vanilla flavored ice cream cones and waffles, the perfect treat for a hot summer day. Guests can also find new character-inspired goblets, sippers, and popcorn buckets, which are the perfect accessory to snap selfies with.

Guests could also explore dozens of shops ready to welcome them, showcasing a wide variety of exclusive Disney apparel, toys, and so much more. And let’s not forget one of the most magical experiences at any Disney Park because Disney characters welcomed and greeted Guests back into the Park all day long.

As if all this magic wasn’t enough, Guests are invited to take part in a month-long celebration of style and fun, inspired by the popular “Light Is In You” song that opens the Park’s famed nighttime spectacular, which reflects powerful themes of bravery and confidence, encouraging Guests to express their passion by putting together eye-catching outfits for their visit to Shanghai Disneyland.

Guests can also enjoy the return of all-day entertainment offerings “Mickey’s Storybook Express,” the spectacular “Mickey’s Storybook Adventure,” the must-see “ILLUMINATE! A Nighttime Celebration,” and even the Mickey Avenue hit “Color-Fest: A Street Party!” for a limited time.

Disney states that during this initial reopening phase, most of the immersive attractions, rides, shows, and shopping and dining locations at Shanghai Disneyland will resume operations with controlled capacity.

Have you ever visited Shanghai Disney Resort? Let us know in the comments below!