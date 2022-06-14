Shanghai Disneyland Properties Reopening Following COVID-19 Closure

Shanghai Disneyland Resort was closed to the public in March due to rising COVID-19 cases in China. The closure was marked “indefinite,” and no reopening date was announced.

On Tuesday, Shanghai Disneyland Resort announced that Disneytown and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel would reopen on June 16, 2022. Wishing Star Park, World of Disney, and Blue Sky Boulevard reopened on June 10, 2022. From Disney:

Disneytown and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel will resume operations from June 16, 2022. Wishing Star Park, Disney World Store and Skywalk have resumed operations on June 10, 2022. During the reopening period, all venues will be limited in capacity, and various experiences and services will be gradually restored. The Disneytown parking lot will also resume operations on June 16.

Shanghai Disneyland and the Toy Story Hotel will remain temporarily closed, with a reopening date to be determined.

During the reopening period, all areas of Shanghai Disney Resort that have resumed operations will have traffic restrictions and shortened operating hours:

– Wishing Star Park will operate from 9:00 to 17:00;

– Blue Sky Avenue will operate from 8:00 Until 19:00;

– In addition to the operating hours of the currently open Disney World store from 9:00 to 19:00, the operating hours of Disneytown are from 10:00 to 19:00;

– Parking of Disney minicars and tourist buses The operation time of the venue is from 8:00 to 20:00;

– The operation time of the Disneytown parking lot is from 9:00 to 20:00.

The opening hours of each area may be adjusted according to the actual operation situation. Visitors can visit the official app of Shanghai Disney Resort to check the latest operational information.

Tourists can book full-price rooms at Shanghai Disneyland Hotel immediately. Shanghai Disneyland Annual Passholders can secure 20% discounted rooms from June 14, 2022, to July 12, 2022.

Shanghai Disneyland Hotel restaurants will operate at a limited capacity with limited menu offerings and will only be open to hotel Guests.

Shanghai Disneyland Resort will continue to implement COVID-19 prevention measures and adhere to government regulations, including limited capacity, COVID-19 testing requirements for tourists and Cast Members, temperature checks, mask mandates, social distancing, and increased sanitation/disinfection measures.

Reopening dates for Shanghai Disneyland Park and Toy Story Hotel haven’t been announced. Inside the Magic will report any information about the reopening schedule at Shanghai Disneyland.

