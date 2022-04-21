Disney Park Reopens to Massive Surprise, Guests Left Stunned

Today was a big day for the Disney theme parks, as one Park finally rejoined the ranks of many, reopening their gates after multiple closures.

Hong Kong Disneyland was heavily hit by the pandemic, which resulted in the theme park having to shut down on multiple occasions.

On January 5, we announced that Hong Kong Disneyland would be closing for two weeks starting on January 7 to try and halt the pandemic spread in the area. The closure was only meant to last for 14 days, but the Park then extended that closure for another two weeks after only one week of closure. That closure extended once again through to April 21.

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort is home to Hong Kong Disneyland Park and is located near Penney’s Bay, Lantau Island, Hong Kong. It was also just announced that Hong Kong will suspend for a month transit flights from around 150 countries and territories considered high risk because of the coronavirus, deepening the global financial hub’s isolation.

Hong Kong Disneyland is an incredibly popular Park that brings in millions of Guests each year. After opening in 2005, Guests quickly came to love the theme park as much as Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort! Much like its American counterparts, Hong Kong Disneyland has a ton of Disney Hotels to visit!

Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel

Disney’s Hollywood Hotel

Disney Explorer’s Lodge

With fireworks (Cherish the Memories) returning to the Castle of Magical Dreams in Fantasyland next year and international travel reopening, there will surely be a lot more tourism in 2022 to Hong Kong Disneyland! Plus, who would not want to check out Arendelle: World of Frozen, a new land with amazing attractions that are currently under construction.

The Park reopened with a surprise cavalcade called The Magic Is Now. Disney Magical Kingdom Blog (@DMK_Blog) posted:

【Special Reopening Moment: “The Magic is Now” Surprise Moment】🚂 🏰✨ The Magic is Back! Our favorite Disney Stars, along with Michael Moriarty (managing director), 2022-2023 Ambassadors (Lily Chan & Tony Dick), & Cast Members welcomed the Guests back to Hong Kong Disneyland!

This was not something Guests were expecting, so it truly flooded the Park with magic, leaving many stunned, and others in tears.

It should be noted that Guests are required by law to use the “LeaveHomeSafe” app and fulfill the “Vaccine Pass” requirements upon entering the Park and specified premises.

More on Hong Kong Disneyland

Now that the theme park has reopened, check out their full list of attractions that you can ride.

Main Street

Animation Academy

Art of Animation

Flights of Fantasy Parade

Hong Kong Disneyland Railroad – Main Street Station

Main Street Entertainment

Main Street Vehicles

Meet Chip and Dale in Main Street

Meet Daisy at Town Square

Meet Donald at Town Square

Meet Duffy and Friends at Main Street Cinema

Meet Goofy in Main Street

Meet Mickey and Minnie at Town Square

Meet Pluto in Main Street

Fantasyland

Cinderella Carousel

Dumbo the Flying Elephant

Fairy Tale Forest – presented by PANDORA

Fantasy Gardens

Hong Kong Disneyland Railroad – Fantasyland Station

It’s a Small World

Mad Hatter Tea Cups

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Meet Rapunzel at Fantasyland

Meet Tinker Bell at Fairy Tale Forest

Mickey and the Wondrous Book

Mickey’s PhilharMagic

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure Character Greeting

Snow White Grotto

Street Entertainment at Fantasyland

Sword in the Stone

The Royal Reception Hall

Castle of Magical Dreams

Royal Princess Garden

Tomorrowland

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Nano Battle! (relocation to Stark Expo)

Hyperspace Mountain

Heroic Encounter with Iron Man at Iron Man Tech Showcase (relocation to Stark Expo)

Iron Man Experience – Presented by AIA (relocation to Stark Expo)

Iron Man Tech Showcase – Presented by Stark Industries (relocation to Stark Expo)

Orbitron

Street Entertainment at Tomorrowland

Adventureland

Festival of the Lion King

Jungle River Cruise

Karibuni Marketplace

Liki Tikis

Meet Aladdin at Karibuni Marketplace

Meet Baloo at Karibuni Marketplace

Meet Carl Fredricksen at Karibuni Marketplace

Meet Genie at Karibuni Marketplace

Meet Judy Hopps at Karibuni Marketplace

Meet King Louie at Karibuni Marketplace

Meet Lilo Pelekai at Karibuni Marketplace

Meet Nick Wilde at Karibuni Marketplace

Meet Princess Jasmine at Karibuni Marketplace

Meet Russell at Karibuni Marketplace

Meet Rafiki at Karibuni Marketplace

Meet Stitch at Karibuni Marketplace

Meet Timon at Karibuni Marketplace

Moana: A Homecoming Celebration,[1] at Jungle Junction

Rafts to Tarzan’s Treehouse

Street Entertainment at Adventureland

Tarzan’s Treehouse

Toy Story Land

Barrel of Fun

Cubot in Toy Story Land

Meet Buzz Lightyear at Barrel of Fun

Meet Jessie at Barrel of Fun

Meet Woody at Barrel of Fun

RC Racer

Slinky Dog Spin

Toy Soldier Boot Camp

Toy Soldiers Parachute Drop

Grizzly Gulch

Big Grizzly Mountain Runaway Mine Cars

Geyser Gulch

Welcome Wagon Show

Wild West Photo Fun

Mystic Point

Garden of Wonders

Mystic Manor

Mystic Point Freight Depot

Do you plan to visit Hong Kong Disneyland this year?

