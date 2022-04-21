Disney Park Reopens to Massive Surprise, Guests Left Stunned

Today was a big day for the Disney theme parks, as one Park finally rejoined the ranks of many, reopening their gates after multiple closures.
Hong Kong Disneyland was heavily hit by the pandemic, which resulted in the theme park having to shut down on multiple occasions.
On January 5, we announced that Hong Kong Disneyland would be closing for two weeks starting on January 7 to try and halt the pandemic spread in the area. The closure was only meant to last for 14 days, but the Park then extended that closure for another two weeks after only one week of closure. That closure extended once again through to April 21.
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort is home to Hong Kong Disneyland Park and is located near Penney’s Bay, Lantau Island, Hong Kong. It was also just announced that Hong Kong will suspend for a month transit flights from around 150 countries and territories considered high risk because of the coronavirus, deepening the global financial hub’s isolation.
Hong Kong Disneyland is an incredibly popular Park that brings in millions of Guests each year. After opening in 2005, Guests quickly came to love the theme park as much as Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort! Much like its American counterparts, Hong Kong Disneyland has a ton of Disney Hotels to visit!
- Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel
- Disney’s Hollywood Hotel
- Disney Explorer’s Lodge
With fireworks (Cherish the Memories) returning to the Castle of Magical Dreams in Fantasyland next year and international travel reopening, there will surely be a lot more tourism in 2022 to Hong Kong Disneyland! Plus, who would not want to check out Arendelle: World of Frozen, a new land with amazing attractions that are currently under construction.
The Park reopened with a surprise cavalcade called The Magic Is Now. Disney Magical Kingdom Blog (@DMK_Blog) posted:
【Special Reopening Moment: “The Magic is Now” Surprise Moment】🚂
🏰✨ The Magic is Back! Our favorite Disney Stars, along with Michael Moriarty (managing director), 2022-2023 Ambassadors (Lily Chan & Tony Dick), & Cast Members welcomed the Guests back to Hong Kong Disneyland! pic.twitter.com/HVBg83zi69
— Disney Magical Kingdom Blog (@DMK_Blog) April 21, 2022
This was not something Guests were expecting, so it truly flooded the Park with magic, leaving many stunned, and others in tears.
It should be noted that Guests are required by law to use the “LeaveHomeSafe” app and fulfill the “Vaccine Pass” requirements upon entering the Park and specified premises.
More on Hong Kong Disneyland
Now that the theme park has reopened, check out their full list of attractions that you can ride.
Main Street
Animation Academy
Art of Animation
Flights of Fantasy Parade
Hong Kong Disneyland Railroad – Main Street Station
Main Street Entertainment
Main Street Vehicles
Meet Chip and Dale in Main Street
Meet Daisy at Town Square
Meet Donald at Town Square
Meet Duffy and Friends at Main Street Cinema
Meet Goofy in Main Street
Meet Mickey and Minnie at Town Square
Meet Pluto in Main Street
Fantasyland
Cinderella Carousel
Dumbo the Flying Elephant
Fairy Tale Forest – presented by PANDORA
Fantasy Gardens
Hong Kong Disneyland Railroad – Fantasyland Station
It’s a Small World
Mad Hatter Tea Cups
The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
Meet Rapunzel at Fantasyland
Meet Tinker Bell at Fairy Tale Forest
Mickey and the Wondrous Book
Mickey’s PhilharMagic
Olaf’s Frozen Adventure Character Greeting
Snow White Grotto
Street Entertainment at Fantasyland
Sword in the Stone
The Royal Reception Hall
Castle of Magical Dreams
Royal Princess Garden
Tomorrowland
Ant-Man and The Wasp: Nano Battle! (relocation to Stark Expo)
Hyperspace Mountain
Heroic Encounter with Iron Man at Iron Man Tech Showcase (relocation to Stark Expo)
Iron Man Experience – Presented by AIA (relocation to Stark Expo)
Iron Man Tech Showcase – Presented by Stark Industries (relocation to Stark Expo)
Orbitron
Street Entertainment at Tomorrowland
Adventureland
Festival of the Lion King
Jungle River Cruise
Karibuni Marketplace
Liki Tikis
Meet Aladdin at Karibuni Marketplace
Meet Baloo at Karibuni Marketplace
Meet Carl Fredricksen at Karibuni Marketplace
Meet Genie at Karibuni Marketplace
Meet Judy Hopps at Karibuni Marketplace
Meet King Louie at Karibuni Marketplace
Meet Lilo Pelekai at Karibuni Marketplace
Meet Nick Wilde at Karibuni Marketplace
Meet Princess Jasmine at Karibuni Marketplace
Meet Russell at Karibuni Marketplace
Meet Rafiki at Karibuni Marketplace
Meet Stitch at Karibuni Marketplace
Meet Timon at Karibuni Marketplace
Moana: A Homecoming Celebration,[1] at Jungle Junction
Rafts to Tarzan’s Treehouse
Street Entertainment at Adventureland
Tarzan’s Treehouse
Toy Story Land
Barrel of Fun
Cubot in Toy Story Land
Meet Buzz Lightyear at Barrel of Fun
Meet Jessie at Barrel of Fun
Meet Woody at Barrel of Fun
RC Racer
Slinky Dog Spin
Toy Soldier Boot Camp
Toy Soldiers Parachute Drop
Grizzly Gulch
Big Grizzly Mountain Runaway Mine Cars
Geyser Gulch
Welcome Wagon Show
Wild West Photo Fun
Mystic Point
Garden of Wonders
Mystic Manor
Mystic Point Freight Depot
Do you plan to visit Hong Kong Disneyland this year?
