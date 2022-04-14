Disney Park Finally Announces Official Reopening Date

The ongoing pandemic has affected all six Disney Parks around the world. In fact, at the beginning of the pandemic, all Disney Parks had to close to ensure the safety of Guests and Cast Members.

Since then, as the world continues to move forward amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all six Disney Parks reopened to the public. However, with the new variants affecting certain parts of the world, one Disney Park — Hong Kong Disneyland — was forced to reclose earlier this year, and it continued to extend the reopening due to the pandemic.

Now, we have great news to share as Hong Kong Disneyland has announced when it will officially reopen!

On January 5, we reported that Hong Kong Disneyland would be closing for two weeks beginning on January 7 to try and stop the current COVID-19 spread in the area. The closure was only meant to last for 14 days, but the Park had extended that closure for another two weeks — just one week after the initial closure.

As COVID-19 cases continued to rise in the city, and as Hong Kong’s government continued to tighten COVID-19 health and safety restrictions, the Park was forced to close even longer. The closure kept getting extended, even into the springtime.

Now, Hong Kong Disneyland has officially set a reopening date, and Guests can once again step into the theme park on April 21, 2022.

The website does note:

The park visit reservation details will be announced soon. Guests are required by law to use the “LeaveHomeSafe” app and fulfill the “Vaccine Pass” requirements upon entering the Park and specified premises.

Additionally, if you have any unused Park tickets and/or designated in-Park products with expiration dates falling within the Park’s temporary closure period, they will be extended. For hotel bookings with check-in dates falling within this period, free cancellation can be arranged if required. The valid dates for Magic Access Memberships will also be extended.