Entire Disney Resort Closed Effective Immediately

It’s official, the Shanghai Disney Resort is shutting its doors once again due to COVID-19. A statement is posted on the Shanghai Disney Resort website and can be seen below:

In order to follow the requirement of pandemic prevention and control, Shanghai Disneyland will be temporarily closed starting Tuesday, November 29, 2022. We will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations.

Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and the two resort hotels will continue to operate normally.

We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide refund or exchanges for all guests impacted during this period.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation!

The pandemic has been less than kind to Shanghai Disney Resort, as the Resort has been forced to have several closures and reopenings throughout the last years as Shanghai and the entire world dealt with the COVID pandemic. The Resort just bounced back after another closure earlier this week.

Theme park officials stated that Shanghai Disney Resort would continue to operate with limited daily capacity and implement “enhanced health and safety measures.” Shanghai Disneyland had to abruptly shut its gates in late October to comply with China’s zero-COVID policy, leaving thousands of visitors trapped inside the Parks for hours before they could show a negative test for the virus. Shanghai Disneyland resumed operations on November 25, 2022, following the closure.

The Shanghai Disney Resort is located in Pudong, Shanghai, China, and has faced quite a few troubled few years. The Resort first closed its gates during the uptick in COVID-19 infections in China and, subsequently, across the world. When the Resort closed on October 31, thousands of Guests were trapped inside the Park.

As for when the Shanghai Disney Resort will open back up again (again) remains to be seen, with the website only giving the basic details.

Stay tuned for updates!