After a lengthy closure, Shanghai Disneyland is finally reopening its gates to welcome all Guests into the theme park.

The pandemic has been less than kind to Shanghai Disney Resort, as the Resort has been forced to have several closures and reopenings throughout the last years as Shanghai and the entire world dealt with the COVID pandemic. However, Shanghai Disneyland is ready to resume operations once again, welcoming Guests eager to enjoy the magic of the Shanghai Disney Parks on Friday, November 25.

Theme park officials stated that Shanghai Disney Resort would continue to operate with limited daily capacity and implement “enhanced health and safety measures.” Shanghai Disneyland had to abruptly shut its gates in late October to comply with China’s zero-COVID policy, leaving thousands of visitors trapped inside the Parks for hours before they could show a negative test for the virus.

Theme park officials stated that Shanghai Disneyland would resume operations on November 25, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. through 8:30 p.m., local time. Toy Story Hotel will also resume operations, with reservation services available starting on November 24, 2022, for Guests to check in from 3 p.m. onwards on November 25. Disneytown, Wishing Star Park, and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel resumed operations last week, marking a full return to operations for Shanghai Disney Resort once Shanghai Disneyland reopens.

The official statement released by Disney officials mentions the following regarding the theme park’s health and safety measures: