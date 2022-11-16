Shanghai Disney Will Not Reopen During Initial Phased Reopening

The Shanghai Disney Resort has been closed since October 31 due to COVID-19 restrictions and procedures. However, that is partially about to change.

The Shanghai Disney Resort is located in Pudong, Shanghai, China, and has faced quite a few troubled few years. The Resort first closed its gates during the uptick in COVID-19 infections in China and, subsequently, across the world. When the Resort closed on October 31, thousands of Guests were trapped inside the Park.

Thankfully, the Resort will be undergoing a phased reopening very soon. A statement was released by the Resort, which can be read down below:

Dear Guests, Thank you for your understanding, cooperation, and patience during the suspension of operations of Shanghai Disney Resort for pandemic prevention and control purposes.

We are pleased to announce that Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel will resume operations on November 17, 2022, with hotel reservation services restarting today. Related: Disney World Railroad Starts Practice Run, Full Return Approaching On November 17, Disneytown will operate from 10:00 to 20:00, and Wishing Star Park will operate from 9:00 to 17:00. The Disney Car and Coach Park, the Disneytown Parking Lot and Wishing Star Ferry will also resume operations during these hours. Shanghai Disneyland will remain temporarily closed until further notice. Toy Story Hotel will also remain temporarily closed at this time. For guests whose travel plans were impacted during this period, you may contact the original purchase channel with your inquiries or to request a refund or exchange. Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to seeing you soon!

Many of you will remember when Disneyland and Walt Disney World both shut down due to the spread of COVID-19 in 2020. Since then, all of the Disney Parks and Resorts have undergone some sort of closure and phased reopening.

Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for further updates.