As yet another nighttime spectacular recently mesmerized Guests at a Disney Park, Disneyland seems to have fallen behind on its shows.

Guests at Disneyland Paris recently enjoyed a mesmerizing new nighttime spectacular illuminating the Parisian sky with fireworks, illuminated water fountains, and of course, the Park’s already characteristic team of innovative drones.

This new nighttime show came to the Park during Bastille Day celebrations at Disneyland Paris, commemorating Paris’ national day with drones forming several icons in the sky, including a French flag and the Eiffel Tower, accompanied by representative songs such as “La Marseillaise” and “Le Festin” from Disney and Pixar’s Ratatouille (2007).

We recently reported on another exciting new drone show taking place at Avengers Campus during the new land’s preview events at Disneyland Paris, with drones forming the Avengers logo, Captain America’s shield, Spider-Man’s mask, and Captain Marvel’s logo.

Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) responded to the first images of this heroic new show, commenting that the Parisian Disney Park had all the drone fun, as it is currently the only Disney Park around the world that has added drones to its nighttime spectaculars.

Paris gets all the drone fun. This is awesome.

After seeing the massive success of Disneyland Paris’ drone shows, fans quickly ignited a discussion, commenting it is time Disneyland and other Disney Parks around the world made use of this technology to improve the Park’s nighttime spectaculars. While news recently surfaced of Disneyland experimenting with bringing drones into the Park’s nighttime shows, the Park has not released official word on their timeline with this project.

However, there have recently been rumors saying that Disneyland is currently preparing a new fireworks spectacular to commemorate The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary next year. The rumor involves a new project codenamed “Project Moonlight,” which could actually be a brand new fireworks show for Disneyland Resort. The nighttime spectacular would reportedly be called Wonderous, and its debut — should the rumor mill be correct — would coincide with The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary on January 27, 2023.

As much as we would love to see a new show illuminating Sleeping Beauty Castle and the night sky over Disneyland, it is important to remember that this information is purely speculation, as Disneyland officials have not released any statements confirming nor denying plans for a new nighttime spectacular coming to Disneyland Resort.

We recently reported on the return of the fan-favorite Red Car Trolley to Disney California Adventure, making its way down Buena Vista Street and Hollywood Land just in time to celebrate Disneyland Resort’s 67th anniversary. Considering this surprise, who knows what other exciting news could be announced for Disneyland in the future.

