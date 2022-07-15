Highly Anticipated Offering Returning to Disneyland This Weekend

After years of anticipation, a beloved offering is returning to Disneyland Resort this weekend!

Since Disneyland Resort reopened, Guests have seen several Park offerings slowly going back to normal, from nighttime shows to character meet and greets and even parking trams. However, one notable and highly anticipated offering was yet to return to the Park.

Many Guests were eagerly expecting to see the Red Car Trolley make its way across Disney California Adventure once more. While we reported that this beloved offering would return this summer, an official date was not announced until recently.

Disneyland (@disneyland) made the official announcement through their Instagram account, commenting:

We’re “on track” to welcome you back aboard the Red Car Trolley – returning this Sunday, July 17th, to Disney California Adventure Park. Drop a ‼️ if you’re excited to climb aboard again!

Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) shared more details on this news on Twitter, saying that the iconic Red Car Trolley would return to Disney California Adventure this Sunday, July 17, which also happens to be Disneyland’s 67th anniversary.

NEW: The Red Car Trolley officially returns to Disney California Adventure Park on Sunday, July 17. Sunday is also the 67th anniversary of Disneyland. When it returns, the trolley will end its route near Hyperion Theatre. There will not be a stop in Avengers Campus.

Scott added that the Trolley will run every 12 minutes with its four usual stops. Its route will end near the Hyperion Theatre at Sunset Boulevard and will not stop at Avengers Campus.

The trolley will run every 12 minutes with 4 stops: Buena Vista Street near the DCA Main Entrance Carthay Circle across from Carthay Circle Restaurant Hollywood Boulevard near the Disney Animation building Sunset Boulevard near the Hyperion Theater

It was also mentioned that initially, a single trolley will return to the Park, and the second trolley would return at a later date.

When the trolley returns, there will only be a single trolley. The second trolley will return at a later date.

This beloved classic attraction provides Guests with a fun and convenient way to move around Disney California adventure by allowing them to “hop aboard a charming vintage trolley for a scenic ride through Buena Vista Street and Hollywood Land.”

The official Disneyland Resort website describes this attraction as follows:

Continuous Service with 4 Convenient Stops

Trolleys run continuously between the following locations: Buena Vista Street near the Disney California Adventure Park Main Entrance

Carthay Circle across from Carthay Circle Restaurant

Hollywood Boulevard near the Disney Animation building

Sunset Boulevard near the Hyperion Theater

Rolling Right Out of History

The Red Car Trolleys are modeled after the Pacific Electric Railway trolleys that crisscrossed the Los Angeles area from 1887 until 1961, with more than 1,000 miles of active track. Seeing this Disney California Adventure icon returning to the Park sure is swell, and we can’t wait to see what other surprises will come during Disneyland Resort’s 67th-anniversary celebrations! More on Disneyland

