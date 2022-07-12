Do You Want to Be a Part of Fantasmic!? Disney Is Giving You That Chance

One of the most beloved entertainment shows at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort is Fantasmic!

While Disney Park Guests at Disneyland are already enjoying the nighttime spectacular, as well as all the others including the Main Street Electrical Parade, Disneyland Forever fireworks show, and “World of Color” at Disney California Adventure, Disney World Guests are still waiting for the return of Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Whether you can already Fantasmic! in Southern California or if you’re waiting for the show to return in Orlando, Disney Parks gave Guests a special chance to be a part of the nighttime spectacular with some fun choreography.

Disney Parks shared the video on TikTok.

You’re telling us we can learn the Fantasmic! choreography? Say less ✨ #Disney #DisneyParks #Disneyland#Fantasmic #Duet #Dance #DanceMoves #Learn #LearnOnTikTok

Disney’s official description of Fantasmic! reads:

When Dreams Come to Life

As darkness falls, dazzling special effects transform the Rivers of America into an epic canvas for this extravagant live show. Fast asleep, Mickey dreams he is the Sorcerer’s Apprentice. With a wave of his hands, he conducts scenes from Fantasia across enormous screens of water while brilliant sparks burst overhead. Pink elephants, swashbuckling pirates, princesses and more—including memorable scenes from Disney classics such as Aladdin, The Lion King, Tangled and Pirates of the Caribbean—appear on and around the Rivers of America. When Mickey is suddenly pulled into the Magic Mirror, his dream takes a dark turn. The Evil Queen from Snow White conjures up some of Disney’s most dastardly villains—including Maleficent as a 45-foot, fire-breathing dragon! Mickey must use the power of his imagination to vanquish his foes—and save the day. Featuring a fantastical array of live performers, beloved Disney characters, enhanced special effects, state-of-the-art projections and superb pyrotechnics, this show will wow the entire family.

Have you learned the Fantasmic! choreography? Let us know in the comments!