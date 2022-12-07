Fantasmic! Welcomes Brand-New Character, Fans Delighted

Fantasmic! recently welcomed a new character, delighting fans during the nighttime spectacular. Can you guess who it was?
Fantasmic! is, to many, the best nighttime spectacular at Disneyland Resort. Featuring a fantastical array of live performers, beloved Disney characters, enhanced special effects, state-of-the-art projections, and superb pyrotechnics, it’s no wonder why thousands of fans, yours truly included, can’t miss this delightful nighttime spectacular every time they visit the Happiest Place on Earth.
The live performance returned to Disneyland Resort earlier this year after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closures it forced upon the California theme park. While the show presented several problems weeks after its debut, it has regained its popularity, gathering thousands of Guests every night eager to journey into Mickey Mouse’s imagination.
While enjoying Fantasmic! at Disneyland is already a delightful experience; a recent video showing a new character joining the show has fans beyond excited.
The video was shared by BeyondDisway (@disway800) on TikTok, and in it, we can see Mirabel from Disney’s Encanto dancing and waving at Guests in the show’s final scene, where all characters dance aboard the Mark Twain Riverboat.
You can see the video below or click here to watch it.
While Mirabel doesn’t have a complete section in the show, as many fans of Encanto would undoubtedly love, seeing her make her first appearance in the show is an exciting experience, especially for fans of the award-winning Disney film. And, who knows? Maybe one day we could see Mirabel star in her own scene of Fantasmic! which is not hard to imagine considering the smashing success the film had and the fact that Disney Parks officials are considering a massive expansion inspired by Pixar’s Coco and Disney’s Encanto.
Earlier this year, a Guest shared their story commenting a “surprise appearance” at Disneyland’s Fantasmic! had Guests on their feet, screaming and cheering.
Fantasmic! recently returned to Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World after a 2-year hiatus, receiving a standing ovation from thousands of fans.
Is Fantasmic! a must-see show when you visit Disneyland Resort? Let us know in the comments below!