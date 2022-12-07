Fantasmic! Welcomes Brand-New Character, Fans Delighted

Fantasmic! recently welcomed a new character, delighting fans during the nighttime spectacular. Can you guess who it was?

Fantasmic! is, to many, the best nighttime spectacular at Disneyland Resort. Featuring a fantastical array of live performers, beloved Disney characters, enhanced special effects, state-of-the-art projections, and superb pyrotechnics, it’s no wonder why thousands of fans, yours truly included, can’t miss this delightful nighttime spectacular every time they visit the Happiest Place on Earth.

The live performance returned to Disneyland Resort earlier this year after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closures it forced upon the California theme park. While the show presented several problems weeks after its debut, it has regained its popularity, gathering thousands of Guests every night eager to journey into Mickey Mouse’s imagination.