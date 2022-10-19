Fantasmic! Return Date Revealed, Show Extended With New Scenes Inspired by ‘Frozen,’ ‘Aladdin,’ & MORE

in Walt Disney World

Just a week ago, we reported that Fantasmic! would return to Walt Disney World Resort in November. Now, we can confirm that Fantasmic! will begin performances at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on September 3, per Nexstar reporter Scott Gustin:

NEW: Fantasmic! returns to Walt Disney World on November 3.

The show will feature all-new scenes, including never-before-scene stunts inspired by Aladdin (1992) and a powerful scene starring Elsa, set to “Show Yourself” from Frozen 2 (2019).

According to Gustin, the show will also feature “stirring moments” inspired by Pocahontas (1995), Mulan (1998), and Moana (2016):

Disney says a new heroes sequence features a “high-energy Aladdin chase with stunts never seen on the “Fantasmic!” stage, a powerful scene with Elsa set to “Show Yourself” that is sure to thaw the most frozen of hearts, and stirring moments with Pocahontas, Moana and Mulan.”

If you’re hoping to catch Fantasmic! on your next visit to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, dining packages at select restaurants will be available for performances on November 30 and beyond. Guests can reserve these packages starting October 26:

NEW: Starting Oct. 26, “Fantasmic!” dining packages for select restaurants at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will be available for performances Nov. 30 and beyond.

Fantasmic! is now 29 minutes long, when it was previously 26 minutes, according to Walt Disney World Resort’s website.

Cast Members will be among the first to preview the all-new version of Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios:

Disney also revealed Cast Members will be among the first to see the show: “Walt Disney World cast members will be among the first to see “Fantasmic!” with special previews…” More details to be released soon.

Inside the Magic will report any updates about the all-new Fantasmic! coming to Walt Disney World Resort on November 3.

More on Fantasmic!

Fantasmic! has been a beloved part of the Disney Park experience for decades. It’s changed over the years, but one thing has remained the same: the magic. From Disney:

Be there as the forces of good and evil battle it out in Mickey’s dream during this extravagant open-air nighttime musical.

A Legendary Tale

Featuring more than 50 live performers, massive sets, stunning effects, dazzling pyrotechnics and rousing music, this larger-than-life show is painted on a grand canvas of dancing water and light like nothing you’ve ever seen. Overflowing with silly and suspenseful surprises, it will leave your entire family smiling from ear-to-ear!
A Night When Dreams Come True

Fast asleep, Mickey Mouse dreams that he is a mighty sorcerer’s apprentice with the power to control water, color and magic. The Disney Villains—including Maleficent in the form of a towering, 40-foot-tall dragon—turn Mickey’s dream into a nightmare, but don’t underestimate the power of Mickey’s imagination!The fantastic fantasy includes Disney Characters from some of your favorite animated classics:

  • Beauty and the Beast
  • Sleeping Beauty
  • The Little Mermaid
  • Aladdin
  • The Lion King
  • Pocahontas
  • Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Are you excited for Fantasmic! to return? 

 

