Fantasmic! OFFICIALLY Returning to Walt Disney World Soon!

While Disneyland Resort fans have been enjoying Fantasmic! for months, Walt Disney World Resort Guests have been left in the dark. Rehearsals for the nighttime spectacular began at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in August, leaving fans hopeful that Fantasmic! would return soon.

Fans were expecting news on Walt Disney World’s Fantasmic! during D23 Expo in Anaheim in September but were disappointed when it wasn’t mentioned whatsoever. However, just a month later, we can officially confirm that Fantasmic! will return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in November 2022! From Disney Parks:

💫 🐭 Cue the music because we’ve been waiting for this one. Fantasmic! returns to Disney’s Hollywood Studios soon – November 2022!

Walt Disney World Resort didn’t provide an exact date for Fantasmic! ’s return. Inside the Magic will report any updates.

More on Fantasmic!

Fantasmic! has been a beloved part of the Disney Park experience for decades. It’s changed over the years, but one thing has remained the same: the magic. From Disney:

Be there as the forces of good and evil battle it out in Mickey’s dream during this extravagant open-air nighttime musical.

A Legendary Tale Featuring more than 50 live performers, massive sets, stunning effects, dazzling pyrotechnics and rousing music, this larger-than-life show is painted on a grand canvas of dancing water and light like nothing you’ve ever seen. Overflowing with silly and suspenseful surprises, it will leave your entire family smiling from ear-to-ear!

A Night When Dreams Come True Fast asleep, Mickey Mouse dreams that he is a mighty sorcerer’s apprentice with the power to control water, color and magic. The Disney Villains—including Maleficent in the form of a towering, 40-foot-tall dragon—turn Mickey’s dream into a nightmare, but don’t underestimate the power of Mickey’s imagination!The fantastic fantasy includes Disney Characters from some of your favorite animated classics: Beauty and the Beast

Sleeping Beauty

The Little Mermaid

Aladdin

The Lion King

Pocahontas

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Are you excited for Fantasmic! to return?