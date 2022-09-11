Disney Fans Will Have to Wait Even Longer For Fantasmic! Return

If you’ve been waiting for the return of Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you may have to wait a little longer.

Fantasmic!, the beloved nighttime spectacular, has been closed at Walt Disney World Resort since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. As Disney fans have anxiously awaited the return of the show, they’ve been hit with disappointment as it has remained closed.

Disneyland Resort brought back Fantasmic! earlier this spring and Guests visiting the Disney Park have been excited to see the show which reveals “when dreams come to life,” but those along the east coast have been forced to wait much longer for the return of the show in Orlando.

During the D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA, many Disney fans were hoping to hear a date reveaeled for the return of the beloved nighttime spectacular.

As many amazing announcements were unveiled, there was no mention on Fantasmic! other than a quick logo to remind fans that it is still set to return in 2022.

There have been rumors for quite a while about when it might reopen, and it’s exciting for the show to finally be making its comeback after more than two years away. However, fans wanting an exact date will have to continue their wait.

Disney has been running tests for the show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for several weeks.

Disney’s official description of Fantasmic! reads:

A Legendary Tale Featuring more than 50 live performers, massive sets, stunning effects, dazzling pyrotechnics and rousing music, this larger-than-life show is painted on a grand canvas of dancing water and light like nothing you’ve ever seen. Overflowing with silly and suspenseful surprises, it will leave your entire family smiling from ear-to-ear!

A Night When Dreams Come True Fast asleep, Mickey Mouse dreams that he is a mighty sorcerer’s apprentice with the power to control water, color and magic. The Disney Villains—including Maleficent in the form of a towering, 40-foot-tall dragon—turn Mickey’s dream into a nightmare, but don’t underestimate the power of Mickey’s imagination! The fantastic fantasy includes Disney Characters from some of your favorite animated classics: Beauty and the Beast

Sleeping Beauty

The Little Mermaid

Aladdin

The Lion King

Pocahontas

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Are you excited for the return of this show? Let us know in the comments!

