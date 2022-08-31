Walt Disney World fans rejoice! Cast rehearsals have begun for the highly anticipated return of Fantasmic! to Disney’s Hollywood Studios!

Disney Parks (@disneyparks) posted a short video teasing the return of the beloved nighttime spectacular, Fantasmic!, adding that cast rehearsals have begun for the return of this highly anticipated show.

You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

We’ve been waiting for this one…Cast rehearsals have begun #Disney #DisneyParks #DisneyWorld #HollywoodStudios #DisneyCastLife #Fantasmic

As of the publication of this article, Walt Disney World has not released an official return date for this nighttime spectacular. However, seeing this tease and hearing that cast rehearsals are currently happening at the Park could mean the show could return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios very soon! Inside the Magic will update you as soon as more information is released.

The official Walt Disney World website describes this nighttime spectacular as follows:

A Legendary Tale Featuring more than 50 live performers, massive sets, stunning effects, dazzling pyrotechnics and rousing music, this larger-than-life show is painted on a grand canvas of dancing water and light like nothing you’ve ever seen. Overflowing with silly and suspenseful surprises, it will leave your entire family smiling from ear-to-ear!

A Night When Dreams Come True Fast asleep, Mickey Mouse dreams that he is a mighty sorcerer’s apprentice with the power to control water, color and magic. The Disney Villains—including Maleficent in the form of a towering, 40-foot-tall dragon—turn Mickey’s dream into a nightmare, but don’t underestimate the power of Mickey’s imagination!The fantastic fantasy includes Disney Characters from some of your favorite animated classics: Beauty and the Beast

Sleeping Beauty

The Little Mermaid

Aladdin

The Lion King

Pocahontas

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs