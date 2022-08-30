Disney Refuses to Refund Pricey Dining Package After Cancelling Fantasmic!

Disney Parks Cast Members do their best to make your vacation as magical as possible. When things go wrong, Disney Cast Members will almost always try to make it up to you.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case for one Disneyland Park Guest, Reddit user u/Squishyfeathers. According to the Guest, they purchased the Fantasmic! reserved seating dinner package at Blue Bayou for $89 per adult and $35 per child. The package cost was much higher than the food that most of the Guests planned to order, but they were looking forward to the reserved Fantasmic! seating.

Sadly, both showings of Fantasmic! were canceled that night. The Guest spoke to a manager at Blue Bayou, hoping for a refund, as the difference between the cost of the food and the reserved seating package was about $170. The Cast Member refused, as the Fantasmic! dinner package policy states:

Performances can be cancelled without notice due to technical, weather or other issues. No refunds or exchanges will be issued for either the Standard or Premium Package, even if the show is cancelled.

Fortunately, the manager offered the Guests reserved seating for the Main Street Electrical Parade, and they were happy with this compromise. However, the Guest issued this warning:

Because I’m petty I feel that everyone should know if you are going to do the Dining package in the future the best way to get your money worth in the event that the show could be cancelled make sure you get the most expensive items on the menu and it almost equals the cost of the package. The menu price for my SO’s meal was $84.50 for the starter, filet mignon, Louisiana lemonade with the glow cube, and dessert. If everyone had gotten that we would have only been out $32.50, and that stings a lot less than $170.

While Walt Disney World Resort fans eagerly await Fantasmic!’s return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disneyland Park Guests can watch the show twice each night. From Disneyland Resort:

Daring heroes and epic villains do battle on a grand scale in an incredible nighttime show—starring Mickey Mouse.