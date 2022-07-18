Disneyland Cast Member Makes Terrified Guests Scream

Disney Cast Members make the magic happen at Disneyland Resort. The Happiest Place On Earth wouldn’t be the same without the thousands of passionate employees that bring the Disney Parks to life.

A recent visitor to Disney California Adventure encountered a Cast Member that created a lifelong memory for them in just a few moments! u/crherrick shared a video of a Disney Park Cast Member named David pretending to be a statue and then spooking the Guests by moving suddenly:

The Guests joyfully laugh and scream before the video ends. The Guest said they wouldn’t be surprised if David is a “famous” Cast Member.

“This was outside Philharmagic a couple weeks ago. Video doesn’t do his act justice,” u/crherrick wrote. “Wife didn’t start filming until at least a few minutes after we saw him and he was in that pose alone when we first got there. Honestly can’t remember the last street performer I saw who did it better.”

According to the Guest, David stayed in that position for minutes just to get a convincing stare! That’s some dedication to making magic.

More on Philharmagic

Mickey’s Philharmagic is a 3D movie in Hollywood Land at Disney California Adventure that also has homes in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort and around the world. From Disney:

Immerse yourself in the wonder of Disney animation and music when you experience this 12-minute, 3D movie starring Donald Duck. A Cinematic Concert for the Eyes and Ears