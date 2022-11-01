First Look at Replacement of Controversial ‘Pocahontas’ Scene In Fantasmic!

Late last month, we confirmed that Fantasmic! would return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort on November 3. But the show’s long-anticipated revival is bringing some changes.

Fantasmic! will now feature all-new scenes, including never-before-scene stunts inspired by Aladdin (1992), a powerful scene starring Elsa set to “Show Yourself” from Frozen 2 (2019), and “stirring moments” inspired by Pocahontas (1995), Mulan (1998), and Moana (2016).

Today, Walt Disney World Resort shared a first look at the new scenes coming to Fantasmic!. From Nexstar reporter Scott Gustin:

The first images feature Moana, Mulan, and Pocahontas in her all-new scene, replacing the decades-old scene many considered controversial for its depiction of Native Americans. Gustin also shared four more images from the Disney Park:

Here are some other Fantasmic! promo images released by Disney earlier today:

These promo images feature the scenes we all know and love, such as Mickey Mouse shooting fireworks out of his gloves and Maleficent looming over her cauldron.

Fantasmic! has been a beloved part of the Disney Parks experience for decades. It’s changed over the years, but one thing has remained the same: the magic. From Disney:

Be there as the forces of good and evil battle it out in Mickey’s dream during this extravagant open-air nighttime musical.