Guest Shares Frustrating Experience During Disneyland After Dark: ‘Star Wars’ Nite Event

Many Guests looked forward to celebrating May the 4th, Star Wars Day, in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at either Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort.

Disneyland Resort made this celebration extra special as the Park brought back its after-hours event Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite, which offers Guests the chance to meet beloved Star Wars characters, many of which can’t usually be seen at the Park, enjoy unique themed food offerings, shop for exclusive event merchandise, have photos taken on extraordinary event-themed backdrops, enjoy a Star Wars Fireworks Spectacular and so much more!

Guests can enjoy all of this while wearing their finest Star Wars-inspired costumes and apparel and showing off their lightsabers to enjoy the fantastic world created by George Lucas.

Exciting as this celebration may be for fans of the Star Wars franchise, there were several complaints from Guests who attended the event on May 3rd and 4th, mainly regarding queues, crowds, and food and merchandise supplies running out, not allowing Guests to fully enjoy the offerings the event had.

Redditor u/Kokodhem detailed all the problems he encountered during his visit on May 3rd, the first night of this special ticketed event. He says that Galaxy’s Edge was a bust, as some items were sold out or unavailable for Guests to purchase, apart from the hours-long line to enter Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities and the fact that Rise of the Resistance was down, as well as other rides throughout the Park.

The original poster adds that he and his girlfriend had more fun visiting Disney California Adventure the night of the 4th than they did the previous night and that he’d rather visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge any other time of the year in the future. He also comments that this was not his first time visiting Batuu, but it was the first time he felt this disappointment with his time there.

Fellow Redditors shared similar experiences, like u/Lkthe3rd, who mentioned that lines were insane and Cast Members didn’t know what was going on, and u/beastman_robert, who commented that a lot of merchandise had sold out even before the event started. It is unclear why these situations occurred during the event, as Disneyland had already held several after-hours events before this one with no similar incidents. There is still one more night of Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite to be held on May 27th, and hopefully, it will be a better experience for Guests who will be attending.

When Guests visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, they can experience the meticulously crafted storyline of planet Batuu. Guests can interact with Rey, Chewbacca, Vi Moradi, an exclusive character of Galaxy’s Edge, Kylo Ren, and even First Order Stormtroopers. Guests also have the opportunity to take the most amazing photos in the galaxy, as the Millennium Falcon and other ships can be found throughout the land, as well as droids and epic scenery, which all provide incredible photo ops.

Guests can also enjoy the two attractions Galaxy’s Edge offers, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, as well as the several stores and restaurants in the area, including Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities, Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, Savi’s Workshop, and Oga’s Cantina.

Plus, at Disneyland, there is so much for Guests to enjoy! Now that the Main Street Electrical Parade and other nighttime spectaculars have made their way back into the Parks, Guests have so much more to look forward to on their next visit. Walking up to Sleeping Beauty Castle is always a dream, especially when you get to go inside and relive the story of Aurora and Maleficent. Riding classics like “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, The Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Splash Mountain, and more will have you feeling the magic and craving a churro! Toontown is currently gearing up for a massive change which will be revealed in 2023 with the reopening of the land and the debut of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

And there is so much to see and do at Disney California Adventure Park! Guests can enjoy Buena Vista Street as they walk the roads Walt had in Hollywood, enjoy a hand-dipped corn dog at Award Wieners, Head to Cars Land to enjoy the neon signage and Radiator Springs Racers, check out the new Marvel-themed land in Avengers Campus, where they can meet Spider-Man, Loki, Ant-Man, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and so many more characters. And of course, you have to ride WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT. Rock on the Silly Symphony Swings as well, and catch Jack-Jack on Incredicoaster! The list of rides and attractions never ends!

Have you visited Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge? What has been your favorite experience in Batuu? Let us know in the comments below!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!