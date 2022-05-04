‘Star Wars’ Experience REOPENING at Disney World

With the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World in August 2019 and the COVID-19 Park closures in 2020, it seemed the fate of a certain Walt Disney World attraction was sealed.

Star Wars Launch Bay, located in Animation Courtyard in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, was one of many fan-favorite locations that remained shuttered following Walt Disney World Resort’s reopening in July 2020.

The galactic experience opened in 2015, featuring art, props, and merchandise from the Star Wars films. Later, meet-and-greets with Kylo Ren, Darth Vader, Chewbacca, and other Star Wars characters were added. It underwent many changes over the years, with the addition and eventual removal of the Jawa characters who roamed the exhibit, trading Guests’ droid parts for any small, shiny object they could get their hands on.

Considering the success of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, fans wondered if the Launch Bay would ever return. Following the new land’s opening at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the older meet-and-greet area closed, and the shops felt more barren than before.

The pricey Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel opened in 2021, adding another immersive, out-of-this-world experience to the Walt Disney World Resort.

But there’s good news for fans of Star Wars: Launch Bay! Theme park journalist Brooke Geiger McDonald recently Tweeted that Disney has confirmed the attraction WILL re-open, and character meet-and-greets will resume. Disney has not released any further details or information on timing:

Disney has confirmed that Star Wars Launch Bay at Walt Disney World WILL reopen and Star Wars character meet-and-greets will resume in the space. No details or timing to share yet but I’m calling it a #MayThe4th miracle. #maythe4thbewithyou

Disney has confirmed that Star Wars Launch Bay at Walt Disney World WILL reopen and Star Wars character meet-and-greets will resume in the space. No details or timing to share yet but I’m calling it a #MayThe4th miracle. #maythe4thbewithyou pic.twitter.com/GzqLOw93n8 — Brooke Geiger McDonald (@BrookeGMcDonald) May 4, 2022

What a magical surprise for Star Wars fans on May the 4th!

More on May the 4th Celebrations

Perhaps the biggest May the Fourth Celebration is occurring at Disneyland: Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite. This hard-ticketed event offers exclusive merchandise, snacks, character meet-and-greets, and shorter lines for rides in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. In a rare twist on the Park’s usual rules, adults are not only allowed but encouraged to cosplay as their favorite characters!

Here’s a photo from Twitter user @wondersofmagic, showing Mickey and Minnie Mouse dressed with fans in Star Wars gear:

Mickey and Minnie joined the crowd in thier [sic: their] Star Wars gear in front of the castle for Star Wars Nite!

Mickey and Minnie joined the crowd in thier Star Wars gear in front of the castle for Star Wars Nite! pic.twitter.com/aNV5nslrFT — Wonders of Magic (@wondersofmagic) May 4, 2022

It’s rare to see Mickey and Minnie Mouse in Star Wars gear, but could they be headed to Star Wars: Launch Bay at Disney’s Hollywood Studios?

Inside the Magic will keep you updated as more information is revealed about the re-opening of Star Wars: Launch Bay.

More on Star Wars Launch Bay

The official description of Star Wars Launch Bay reads:

Explore immersive exhibits of costumes, models, concept artwork and actual movie props—as well as authentic replicas created just for Star Wars Launch Bay. Watch an exclusive short documentary on the creative team behind the ever-evolving story. Explore a Cantina and other settings inspired by the films, then share a furry embrace with Chewbacca, Han Solo’s trusty sidekick.

Are you excited to step back into Star Wars: Launch Bay?

If you want to visit Walt Disney World on your next family vacation to experience any of the four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — but aren’t sure where to begin planning, then don’t hesitate to reach out to our friends over at the Authorized Disney Vacation Planners at Academy Travel for a free quote.