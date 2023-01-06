Tickets for all dates of an exclusive Disney event have completely sold out, but not all is lost, as there is still one last chance to experience Disney magic “After Dark.”

Millions of Guests have created countless memories at Disneyland Resort for generations, as the California theme park has been a staple of family fun for over 65 years. With beloved attractions, heartwarming character interactions, mouth-watering snacks, world-class entertainment offerings, and so much more, it’s not hard to see why Disneyland Resort is the Happiest Place on Earth.

To add to the magic — and following in Walt Disney World Resort’s steps — Disneyland Resort announced the return of the beloved “After Dark” events to the California Resort in 2023, bringing back Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite — for couples to sprinkle some Disney magic on their love with an exclusive night at the Park — and an all-new event worthy of royalty, Disneyland After Dark: Princess Nite.

The returning Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite is sure to be a smashing success at Disneyland, as the after-hours event has completely sold out. As of this article’s publishing, the official Disneyland website states, “General Admission Tickets Are Sold Out. Tickets for this event are sold out, but with a valid park ticket and reservation you can still enjoy a variety of attractions, entertainment, dining at the Disneyland Resort.”

Tickets for the exclusive event went on sale for the general public on December 14, 2022, completely selling out in little over two weeks. However, not all is lost, as fans can still purchase tickets to Disneyland After Dark: Princess Nite, which, as of this article’s publishing, still has available tickets on March 7 for $129 and March 9 for $145. It is essential to mention that this information can change as tickets to the event are limited and may sell out soon.

Fans lucky enough to have tickets to Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite can enjoy the following offerings during the event:

Gaze up at a special themed fireworks show

Dance at the Royal Ball hosted by Aladdin and Jasmine near “it’s a small world.”

Take a moonlit cruise on the Mark Twain Riverboat with the sounds of a live jazz ensemble

Relax and unwind to the sounds of island music from a Polynesian trio drifting through the night air at The Tropical Hideaway

Delight in many deliciously themed menu items available for purchase, created just for the event

Capture your moment with photo opportunities with darling Disney couples and spots inspired by romantic scenes from Disney films such as “Lady and the Tramp” and “The Little Mermaid,” including unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads from the party

Enjoy pre-party mix-in admission to Disneyland Park starting at 6 p.m., with no theme park reservation required

Did you manage to get tickets to Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite? Are you excited to attend the exclusive event? Let us know in the comments below!