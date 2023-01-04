Carelessly Placed Construction Walls Fail to Hide Upcoming Disney Park Attraction

On January 27, 2023, Mickey Mouse and his friends are coming to Toontown at Disneyland Park with Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. This runaway train will take Guests to a cartoon world, unlike anything they’ve ever dreamt of!

Disneyland Resort has ramped up the promotion of this brand-new attraction in the past few weeks as Magic Key holders and once-in-a-lifetime visitors prepare to experience it for the first time. However, some Guests have already gotten a sneak peek at the ride.

Reddit user u/Development-Fiesty shared two photos of the ride, taken through a noticeable gap in a construction fence in Mickey’s Toontown:

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway (shot through a tiny gap in the fence that was there when I walked up)

Some commenters joked that instead of promoting the ride more, The Walt Disney Company executives chose to leave it up to the Guests. u/GeneralFactotum wrote:

Disney Advertising Exec: “What do you mean we have no more budget to promote MMRR?” Disney Big Boss: “Deal with it!” Disney Advertising Exec: “No problem, I’ll just leave a gap in the fence. It will be all over the Internet by morning!”

More on Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Step into a cartoon later this month at Disneyland Park with this all-new attraction, which first opened in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort. From Disney:

Zoom off on a wild and wacky adventure through Mickey and Minnie’s madcap cartoon world. Off the Rails Step into the whimsical universe of a Mickey Mouse short and hitch a ride on Engineer Goofy’s train. What could possibly go wrong? Cue hilarious hijinks! A relaxing train ride suddenly turns into a zany, free-ranging romp through ever-changing and rearranging cartoon scenes. You’ll quickly learn that anything can happen in this out-of-control animated world. But don’t worry, with friends like Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, you’re bound to get back on track. All aboard!