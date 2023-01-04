Carelessly Placed Construction Walls Fail to Hide Upcoming Disney Park Attraction

On January 27, 2023, Mickey Mouse and his friends are coming to Toontown at Disneyland Park with Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. This runaway train will take Guests to a cartoon world, unlike anything they’ve ever dreamt of!
Disneyland Resort has ramped up the promotion of this brand-new attraction in the past few weeks as Magic Key holders and once-in-a-lifetime visitors prepare to experience it for the first time. However, some Guests have already gotten a sneak peek at the ride.
Reddit user u/Development-Fiesty shared two photos of the ride, taken through a noticeable gap in a construction fence in Mickey’s Toontown:
Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway (shot through a tiny gap in the fence that was there when I walked up)
Some commenters joked that instead of promoting the ride more, The Walt Disney Company executives chose to leave it up to the Guests. u/GeneralFactotum wrote:
Disney Advertising Exec: “What do you mean we have no more budget to promote MMRR?”
Disney Big Boss: “Deal with it!”
Disney Advertising Exec: “No problem, I’ll just leave a gap in the fence. It will be all over the Internet by morning!”
More on Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway
Step into a cartoon later this month at Disneyland Park with this all-new attraction, which first opened in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort. From Disney:
Zoom off on a wild and wacky adventure through Mickey and Minnie’s madcap cartoon world.
Off the Rails
Step into the whimsical universe of a Mickey Mouse short and hitch a ride on Engineer Goofy’s train. What could possibly go wrong?
Cue hilarious hijinks! A relaxing train ride suddenly turns into a zany, free-ranging romp through ever-changing and rearranging cartoon scenes. You’ll quickly learn that anything can happen in this out-of-control animated world.
But don’t worry, with friends like Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, you’re bound to get back on track. All aboard!
A Modern Mouse-terpiece!
You’re invited to the grand world “prem-ear” of Mickey and Minnie’s latest cartoon short, “Perfect Picnic”—and where better to watch it than Toontown’s favorite small-town movie palace, the El CapiTOON Theater!
As you tour the lobby inside, you’ll encounter “Mickey Through the Ears,” an exploration of the illustrious film career of the world’s most famous mouse, featuring movie props and memorabilia.
And when it’s your turn to step inside the auditorium to enjoy the premiere, you’ll soon learn to expect the unexpected!
Are you excited about Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland Resort?
