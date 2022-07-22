Guest Shares Unusual Disneyland Souvenir In Their Family For Generations

A visit to Disneyland Resort will surely leave Guests with countless magical memories that will last a lifetime. However, some of those memories are more unusual than others.

While many of us like to collect pins, Mickey or Minnie ears, Spirit Jerseys, or any other Disney memorabilia to remember our trips to The Happiest Place On Earth, some Guests enjoy adding more exclusive items to their collections, whether that be intentionally, or inadvertently.

An excellent example of the latter is the bizarre souvenir one Guest recently discovered and shared with the Reddit community.

Redditor u/ChicagoShadow shared a video of an unusual Disneyland Souvenir in their family for generations. This precious memento consists of a six-second snippet that reads “our Disneyland vacation” with an aerial view of the Park in the background, possibly given out — or sold — to Guests visiting Disneyland in its early years to add to their home movies.

You can see the video down below or by clicking here.

Transferring my grandpa’s old movie reels, I found a 6-second strip of film Disneyland must have handed out so tourists would have a title card for their home movies.

Many fellow Redditors were mesmerized by the snippet and even asked the original poster to share a downloadable version of the video to add to their own vacation reels, to which u/ChicagoShadow happily obliged, commenting, “When you wish upon a star…”

The video, while simple, is a remarkable piece of Disneyland history, especially now that vintage items are becoming popular once again, and it is moving to see the footage surface and be shared by a family of Disney Parks lovers.

More on Disneyland

Disneyland has been a source of joy and inspiration to the world for over 65 years, being home to countless memories for the young and the young at heart. The Park is home to timeless classic attractions like Peter Pan’s Flight, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world,” Matterhorn Bobsleds, Splash Mountain, and many more. Guests have the chance to visit Sleeping Beauty Castle, which is always a dream, especially when you can go inside and relieve the story of Princess Aurora and Maleficent. Toontown is currently gearing up for a massive change which will be revealed in 2023 with the reopening of the land and the debut of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. At Disneyland, Guests can now enjoy Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk or green milk, meet their favorite characters from the Star Wars franchise, and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run. If we add to that all the iconic dining offerings, and the chance to meet the Mouse that started it all, it is no wonder Disneyland is The Happiest Place On Earth!

Disneyland Resort has many entertainment offerings for Guests to enjoy during their visit. At Disney California Adventure, Guests can enjoy the fantastic World of Color in Paradise Gardens Park. And at Disneyland Park, Guests can enjoy the Main Street Electrical Parade and Disneyland Forever fireworks spectacular as they light up the night. They can also enjoy several daily presentations of the live musical The Tale of the Lion King at the Fantasyland Theatre.

And there is so much to see and do at Disney California Adventure Park! Guests can enjoy Buena Vista Street as they walk the roads Walt had in Hollywood, enjoy a hand-dipped corn dog at Award Wieners, and Head to Cars Land to enjoy the neon signage and Radiator Springs Racers. Fans of the MCU can visit Avengers Campus and join their favorite superhero on exciting missions on WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! Guests can also enjoy the Pixar Pal-A-Round on a swinging or non-swinging gondola, learn to fly at Goofy’s Sky School, rock on the Silly Symphony Swings, and catch Jack-Jack on Incredicoaster! The list of rides and attractions never ends!

What do you think of this Disneyland keepsake? Do you think something similar should come back to the Park? Let us know in the comments below!