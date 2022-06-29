Vintage Disneyland Map Sells For Over $700K

Disneyland has been a source of joy and inspiration to the world for over 65 years, being home to countless memories for the young and the young at heart. With timeless classic attractions like Peter Pan’s Flight, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Haunted Mansion, and “it’s a small world,” iconic dining offerings, and the chance to meet the Mouse that started it all, it is no wonder why Disneyland is The Happiest Place On Earth.

While many of us collect pins, Mickey or Minnie ears, Spirit Jerseys, or any other Disney memorabilia, some enjoy adding more exclusive items to their collections. This can go anywhere from limited edition art pieces to carts and memorabilia from classic Disneyland attractions and, of course, bits of Disneyland history.

Such was the case of an original map of Disneyland that sold for $708,000 in an auction in 2017, as Kait (@kaitkillebrew) shared in a video on her TikTok account. Kait explains that this iconic map was created by Walt Disney and Herb Ryman in 1953. They needed a visual representation of what they had planned for the Anaheim Park to convince ABC and other networks to potentially sponsor the project.

The minimum bid on this prized piece of Disneyland history was $500,000, and although it fell short of the $900,000 it was expected to fetch, it’s still believed to be the most expensive Disneyland map ever sold. The highly anticipated Walt Disney’s Disneyland auction was held by Van Eaton Galleries on June 25, 2017, featuring nearly 1,000 other iconic, exceptional Disney artifacts.

You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

While many of us would like to own a piece of Disneyland history such as this map, not all of us can afford that whooping price tag. Fortunately, we can always pick up a free Disneyland guide map on our next visit.

More on Disneyland

What do you think of this iconic map’s price? Do you own any expensive Disneyland souvenirs? Let us know in the comments below!