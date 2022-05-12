Allegedly Stolen Prop Form Classic Disney Attraction Being Auctioned

“We pillage plunder, we rifle and loot.”

Pirates of the Caribbean is one of the most popular attractions at Disneyland Resort. This beloved classic opened in 1967 and was the last attraction whose construction was envisioned and personally overseen by Walt Disney, as he would pass away only three months before it opened. It instantly became a fan favorite and an icon for Disneyland Resort. So much so that when Walt Disney World opened in 1971, Guests demanded a version of the ride to be built in Orlando’s Magic Kingdom.

Since then, the beloved ride has gone through significant changes, from Captain Jack Sparrow joining the Pirates of the Caribbean crew in 2006 to changing the auction scene in 2018 and adding pirate auctioneer Redd. This modern update helped add representation and empowerment to the storyline, making it more adequate for modern audiences.

Like many others at Disneyland, the attraction can be stopped for whatever reason, whether it be a technical difficulty, a Guest with special mobility needs boarding or exiting the ride, or a breakdown that may require an evacuation. While Guests are expected to remain calmly seated during these stops until the ride resumes or Cast Members share official information, that is not always the case.

Recently, an alleged stolen prop from Pirates of the Caribbean surfaced in an online auction, stating that a kid had stolen it on the attraction’s opening day while the iconic boats were stopped for a minute. The prop is described as an “almost-real-looking park-used rubber salamander” with some handling wear but in good condition. The lot includes a souvenir coin from the attraction, though the only stolen item is the salamander. The current bid is $42, with nine days left to the auction.

The auction site describes the items as follows:

Disneyland – Pirates Of The Caribbean Prop Salamander and Souvenir Coin (Walt Disney, c. 1960/1970s-1990s). During the opening day of the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction, the boat stopped for a minute, granting one of the kids riding the memorable boat ride enough time to reach for the salamander prop presented in this lot. The almost-real-looking park-used rubber salamander measures about 15.25″ long, and it is accompanied by a souvenir metal coin from the attraction. The salamander has the tail glued together and it shows a 2″ cut in the belly area. With some handling wear, the lot condition is Good to Very Good. From the Rummell Collection.

It is not uncommon to see stolen Disney Parks props sold or auctioned online. We previously reported on a former Walt Disney World employee who was arrested and charged with stealing thousands of dollars in props from Disney’s The Haunted Mansion and selling the pieces online. PayPal records show over $30,000 was made from the illegal sales.

We also reported that the Poisoned Apple prop was continuously stolen from Snow White’s Scary Adventure at Disneyland, forcing Imagineers to replace the physical apple with a projection to prevent Guests from stealing the prop. To this day, some of these stolen apples still pop up in auctions.

Guests need to be aware of the rules and regulations that Disneyland sets out before arriving, as breaking them could result in being kicked off property, banned for life, or in some instances, being arrested. Stealing of any kind is, of course, against these regulations, and Guests who engage in this behavior can expect severe consequences if they are caught.

