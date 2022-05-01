Disney Guest Drops Pants and Publicly Urinates on Attraction

A trip aboard a beloved Disneyland attraction did not go as planned for a group of hundreds of Disney Park Guests.

Pirates of the Caribbean has served as an iconic attraction at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort for decades.

However, it seems that a trip aboard the attraction left many Guests scratching their heads.

TikTok user @_disney._stuff_ shared the video where hundreds of Guests had been stuck on the ride and were waiting to be evacuated for nearly 15 minutes.

As you can see in the video above, a Disney Guest claims that while they were waiting to evacuate from the attraction, they were stunned to see a woman drop her pants and begin urinating in the water. Of course, it should be noted that a Disney Park Guest at Magic Kingdom recently took water from the ride and cooked with it.

Disney’s official description of Pirates of the Caribbean reads:

A Pirate’s Life for You

Strike yer colors! Your adventure begins in a shadowy bayou, where you’ll board a weathered barge. Plunge down a waterfall in the dark and float through the spectral world of Pirates Grotto. Dead men tell no tales—but they guard their treasure for all eternity. Navigate cannon fire between a fort and a 12-gun galleon. Glide into port and behold brazen buccaneers drunk on pillaged plunder. Skulk past the well-armed lass who commands a colorful auction of villagers’ goods. Sing along as sea roving scalawags serenade you with their classic shanty, “Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).” Witness flames engulf the town and pass prisoners trapped in their jail cell, doggedly trying to escape. Keep a spry eye out for sly Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, as he schemes to get his hands on the spoils. If ye be seekin’ adventure, ay—you’ve come to the proper place! Currently, Pirates of the Caribbean is undergoing a refurbishment at Disneyland Resort. The beloved attraction is closed until early summer 2022 with no exact date shared at this time.

