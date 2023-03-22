New ‘Star Wars’ Trailer Reveals the Return of Two Beloved Characters

Star Wars fans rejoice!

The Star Wars Galaxy is ever-expanding. With movies, streaming series, and even video games, Lucasfilm is building more and more lore, filling in the gaps, and giving fans more content. Some are, admittedly, better than others, but there have been some very cherished moments and characters introduced in recent years, and now it looks like two are coming back!

With the gaps between the Prequel Trilogy, the Original Trilogy, and the Sequel Trilogy, there is a lot of Star Wars for Lucasfilm to explore. The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett have given audiences a glimpse of the reconstruction of the Galaxy, post-Empire. Things are still on shaky ground but seem to be improving. Nevarro, at least, has seen amazing growth since the expulsion of the Empire, but fans can tell things definitely aren’t perfect.

Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Bad Batch, on the other hand, have done an excellent job at exploring the other side: the rise of the Empire, between the Prequels and the Original Trilogy. It’s a fascinating time, full of intrigue, danger, and subterfuge. The threat of the Galactic Empire is everpresent, no one knows when they will crash down or who they might target next, and certainly, no Jedi is safe. This is precisely why this next story stands out.

Jedi: Fallen Order was a terrific exploration of human emotion set in the Star Wars universe. Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan), a survivor of Order-66, has to reconcile his past with his present while fighting and avoiding the Empire, bounty hunters, creatures, and more. He’s helped along his journey by another survivor, Cere Junda (Debra Wilson), and two very interesting characters, Greez Dritus (Daniel Roebuck), a pilot and recovered gambler, as well as Merrin (Tina Ivlev), one of the last Nightsisters of Dathomir.

The sequel, which is coming out next month, had revealed the return of Cal (Monaghan), his droid BD-1, and even Cere (Wilson), but there was no sight nor sound of Merrin (Ivlev) or Greez (Roebuck), leading many fans to speculate about their fates. Could the charming Latero pilot be dead, and Cal (Monaghan) taken over the Mantis? And what of Merrin (Ivlev)? Was the last Nightsister gone?

Fortunately, neither is the case! In a recent release from EA Star Wars, fans were treated to what was called a “story trailer” for the new game, which showed that both Greez (Roebuck) and Merrin (Ivlev) were alive and well, and would be joining Cal (Monaghan) on this new adventure, for at least a while! Each has a slightly different look, but they look healthy and ready for adventure in a dangerous Galaxy.

@EAStarWars posted:

Merrin, Cere, Greez, and BD-1 join forces once again to aid Cal on his crusade against the Empire. #StarWarsJediSurvivor

Merrin, Cere, Greez, and BD-1 join forces once again to aid Cal on his crusade against the Empire. #StarWarsJediSurvivor pic.twitter.com/FzZRWWbw1h — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) March 21, 2023

With EA’s exclusivity to Star Wars gaming ending this year, the gaming company is going to need to make sure their Star Wars content can compete. Other companies will certainly be giving them a run for their money now that they are able, and hopefully, fans will see more quality content more often. Fortunately for EA, the Jedi: Fallen Order franchise has been one of the most popular and well-liked Star Wars games in recent history.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor comes out on April 28, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S. The sequel stars Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis, Debra Wilson as Cere Junda, Daniel Roebuck as Greez Dritus, and Tina Ivlev as Merrin. Survivor picks up five years after the first installment and will follow Cal (Monaghan) and his friends in their struggle to survive against increasing pressure from the Empire.

What do you think about these characters’ return? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!