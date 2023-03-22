‘Star Wars’ Turns Jar Jar Binks Into Grogu’s Savior

The Mandalorian just made one connection that no one saw coming. Over the past few years, Grogu’s past has been a secret that was slowly unraveling, and now fans know who Grogu’s savior is, and Jar Jar Binks is involved.

If you haven’t watched the latest episode in The Mandalorian Season 3, it might be best to stop and continue after watching the episode. Episode 4, “The Foundling,” surprised fans by taking the extra time to explain what happened to Grogu. In Season 2, fans saw him in the Jedi Temple as he experienced a flashback, but Star Wars didn’t explain who helped him escape.

Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) has been very busy in Season 3 as he has Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) joining him in the new season right after he has redeemed himself in the living water of Mandalore. Now, Din is back with his Mandalorian covert as he helps his tribe rebuild.

While Din and Bo-Katan go save a foundling, fans spend more time with Grogu. While hanging out with the Armorer (Emily Swallow), Grogu has another flashback, and this time fans get to see how the little green guy escapes. Jedi escort poor Grogu out while 501st soldiers come out of nowhere and begin firing. They kill several Jedi, but Grogu enters an elevator shaft to meet a certain Jedi who goes by Kelleran.

The door opens, and fans meet Kelleran Beq (Ahmed Best). While fans might not recognize the character right away, Best originally starred as Jar Jar Binks in the prequel trilogy. Best had the opportunity to return to the franchise as Kelleram Beq in the Star Wars game show, Jedi Temple Challenge. Dave Filoni didn’t hold back with Beq’s abilities as Jedi was well known for his lightsaber skills. The Jedi easily takes out more clones in live-action than fans are used to seeing.

As the 501st close in on Beq, we see him expertly use two lightsabers to deflect and take out several clone troopers. He steals a Barc speeder and ferries Grogu away. The chase begins as the Republic sends two LAAT gunships after the duo. Beq manages to destroy both of them in the Coruscant traffic airways and arrives at a landing bay full of Naboo guards.

They allow Beq to take the ship as more clones arrive, and V-Wings pursue Beq in space until he can go into hyperspace. This cameo not only revealed who was responsible for Grogu’s safety but also redeemed Ahmed Best for fans. Most people hate Jar Jar, and the backlash was so big that the actor contemplated suicide.

After recovering from the backlash, Best was offered to appear as a Jedi Master for a game show, and while that was fun for him, he was basically a game show host in Jedi Robes. Best will be remembered as the Jedi who killed dozens of clone troopers and saved Baby Yoda.

Fans loved his fighting style; even if the action was brief, it was definitely worth it. Star Wars found a way to avoid a common problem that has plagued their projects. They could choose a character that wouldn’t mess up the timeline or make things any more confusing.

Everyone wanted to know who was Grogu’s savior, but it was more important that Lucasfilm didn’t choose someone like Mace Windu or Shaak Ti. Beq is the right Jedi for the job, and with all of the Prequel flashbacks, it feels like Lucasfilm might be gearing up to bring some more live-action content set in the Prequel Trilogy soon.

Do you like that Kelleran Beq saved Grogu? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!