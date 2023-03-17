Bo-Katan Actress Katee Sackhoff Teases New Direction For Character

Could fans see a different side of Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff)?

Bo-Katan Kryze (Sackhoff) has seen a lot over the course of her life. She’s lost family members, friends, and her home multiple times, so it makes sense why she might just be a little bitter and jaded. Since her live-action introduction in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, she has treated Din Djarin’s (Pedro Pascal) devotion to The Way with skepticism and derision, but that may change…

The two biggest changes in her character have only come recently in Chapters 18 and 19 of The Mandalorian Season 3. In chapter 18, audiences saw Bo-Katan (Sackhoff) come to the rescue of Din Djarin/Mando (Pascal) with the help of Baby Yoda/Grogu (Himself) and the rediscovery of the mines of Mandalore. All the while, Bo-Katan (Sackhoff) was recounting stories of the Jedi and Mandalore’s history and still treated The Way very lightly until…

Fans saw her walls start to come down when Din (Pascal) paid tribute to her father and his sacrifice for Mandalore. The real change of heart happened in the mines themselves: After retrieving the unconscious Din (Pascal) from the depths of the Living Waters, Bo-Katan (Sackhoff) witnessed a living Mythosaur, and it shook her to the core.

In the next episode, audiences found out that since leaving the waters, Kryze (Sackhoff) had not removed her helmet and, having bathed in the Living Waters herself, had been redeemed and was welcomed into the Covert. Even though her face was covered, audiences could sense the conflict within her as she looked up at the Mythosaur skull, the symbol of Mandalore. Now, Sackhoff has added fuel to the fires of new theories surrounding the character.

On her personal Twitter, Sackhoff retweeted scenes from Season 3 of The Mandalorian and elaborated on her method for acting without using her face:

@kateesackhoff said:

I love shooting the scenes with my helmet on. Not worrying about what my face is doing allows me to just focus on conveying emotion through the movement of my body. I run to the monitor to watch each take & critique the outcome before I’m satisfied. Such a fun acting challenge💙

Sackhoff does an amazing job at this, as evidenced by the above commentary on her showing conflict through her movements instead of facial expression. The question that the past few episodes raise, along with Sackhoff’s comments, is: will she be keeping that helmet on for the rest of the series? She has, after all, been redeemed and is now part of the Covert, and if she wants to restore Mandalore, this could be the way to do it; rather, This is The Way.

It’s all very much up in the air at this point: Din (Pascal) still has the Darksaber, but he didn’t see the Mythosaur, which is a huge part of restoring Mandalore. Except for the Darksaber, Din (Pascal) and Bo-Katan (Sackhoff) are now on equal footing in their culture. Are Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni setting up Kryze (Sackhoff) to usher in a new era of Mandalore? Fans will just have to watch and see!

The Mandalorian Season 3 is currently streaming on Disney+ and stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, The Mandalorian, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, and Emily Swallow as The Armorer. According to the official logline of this Star Wars story, “The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

