‘Mandalorian’ Star Makes Surprise Visit to Galaxy’s Edge

This star from The Mandalorian just showed up in Galaxy’s Edge!

While it’s not out of the question for celebrities to visit Disney Parks, it is a different story when they decide to publicize it. Stars from Marvel, Disney, and Star Wars have all made their way to various Magic Kingdoms around the world for enjoyment, leisure, or, in the case of this latest appearance, promotion. Though, it seems like this star also had more than a bit of fun while visiting!

The most recent season of Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian just started streaming this month, and though each episode has been action-packed, introducing new characters, and new places, viewership has been surprisingly down. Other Star Wars series on Disney+, like The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi, have even beat out initial viewing of the new series, which may explain this latest promotion.

Since their debut in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda/Grogu have been some of the most popular meet-and-greet characters in Disney Parks, both the Disneyland Resort, as well as Walt Disney World. They’ve been so popular, in fact, that many fans have been mobbing the two and causing more than a few issues. That hasn’t stopped either Park from allowing Guests to see these extremely popular characters, including this very high-profile Guest!

Katee Sackhoff, the actress behind Bo-Katan Kryze in The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Clone Wars, recently made a surprise trip to Disneyland and stopped by to visit her old friends, Grogu and The Mandalorian in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The official Mandalorian Twitter account shared the video showing Sackhoff’s reunion with Mando as well as getting the opportunity to build her own lightsaber at Savi’s Workshop!

@themandalorian tweeted:

Katee Sackhoff visited Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and built her own lightsaber at Savi’s Workshop in Disneyland Park to celebrate the release of the new season of #TheMandalorian. #BoKatan

Katee Sackhoff later went on to promote the new season of The Mandalorian, in which she is playing a significantly larger part. Will the former member of Mandalore Royalty, Bo-Katan (Sackhoff), regain the Dark Saber in Season 3? That is yet to be decided, but in case she doesn’t, at least she had the opportunity to make her own saber at the Park, just in case!

The Mandalorian Season 3 is currently streaming on Disney+ and stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin/The Mandalorian, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, and Emily Swallow as The Armorer. According to the official logline of this Star Wars story, “The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

