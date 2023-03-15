The Mandalorian Leaders Explained, And Who Could Rule Next

The Mandalorian Season 3 is currently involved heavily with the question of who might end up as the leader of the planet Mandalore or what’s left of it. Before that happens, it’s essential to know a bit about the history of the leader of the Mandalorians, otherwise known as Mand’alor (or Mandalore).

The leader of the Mandalorians is meant to be the strongest warrior and one that acts as the general of the Mandalorians but also the leader of all the clans. Though many have stood in the place as leaders of the Mandalorians, their history is undoubtedly being mentioned in the current continuity of Star Wars a lot more.

Though some leaders have taken the throne through nefarious purposes, quite a few leaders have ensured the survival of the Mandalorian people.

One of the biggest questions concerns who might be the leader of the Mandalorians at the end of this season of the hit series. Will Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) finally lead her people, or will Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his Darksaber stand tall as the new leader?

Brief History Mandalore leaders, And Who Might Be Leader of Mandalore Next (Canon)

Mandalore the Great

Mandalore the Great is the original Mandalore, an ancient warrior mentioned among the Mandalorian people through song. The Armorer spoke of the songs about Mandalore the Great in The Mandalorian Season 1.

The Armorer spoke of Grogu’s force abilities and how they were similar to sorcerors known as Jedi. She also spoke of Mandalore the Great’s battles against the Jedi, which have been passed down in song.

Mandalore the Great is also known to have defeated a Mythosaur, giving the Mandalorian their shared symbol: a Mythosaur skull. They also tamed the mighty beast, which has only been a legend until recently.

Tarre Vizsla

Tarre Vislav of House Viszsla might be the most influential and essential of the Mandalorian leaders, as he was responsible for the creation of the Darksaber. Even more interesting is that Vislav was part of the Jedi Order during the Old Republic era.

Vislav became so crucial to the Mandalorian people that a statue was erected for him. That same statue was mentioned by Sabine Wren, as she remembers when she was taken to it by her father, a memory that has stayed with her for years.

Vislav’s Darksaber was stored at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant but was stolen by House Vislav to symbolize the ruler of Mandalore.

Duchess Satine Kryze

The estranged sister of Bo-Katan Kryze was the leader of the Mandalorians during the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Satine came into power during the events of the Mandalorian Civil War. The New Mandalorians and traditional Mandalorians fought a massive battle, resulting in many lost lives.

Despite the war, Satine Kryze kept to her rule of wanting to keep the Mandalorian people out of conflict. Even when the Clone Wars were widespread throughout the galaxy, Satine ensured that the Mandalorians stayed neutral. This move led to criticisms from the Republic and the Council of Neutral Sytems, which Mandalore was now a gleaming part of.

This pacifism led to Satine having a target on her back, not only from Mandalorian factions like the Death Watch but also from people like Darth Maul. Maul found out about the relationship between her and Obi-Wan Kenobi and used it to kill Satine and get back at Obi-Wan.

Pre Vizsla

Pre Vizsla worked under the rule of Duchess Satine Kryze, though he had his own nefarious plans. He convinced her that he was busy finding those who were part of the Death Watch terrorist faction, though he was their secret leader. Pre was the Governor of Concordia and used the mines on the planet to make Mandalorian armor and weaponry to overthrow Satine.

The Death Watch attacked a starcruiser, and initially, Pre told Obi-Wan that the Mandalorians had nothing to do with the attack. Obi-Wan eventually showed them a video of a member of the Death Watch attacking the ship, and a showdown occurred between Pre and Obi-Wan. Even armed with the Darksaber, Obi-Wan was too much for Pre, who ordered the Death Watch to take Obi-Wan out with rocket launchers.

Pre Vizsla would then form the Shadow Collective with Darth Maul and Savage Opress. This faction was instrumental in attacking the New Mandalorians. After a successful campaign, Pre took on the role of Mandalore. He had Satine Kryze imprisoned along with Maul and Opress, as he had always planned to betray them.

Maul and Opress would break out of prison, leading Maul to challenge Pre for rule over Mandalore. Pre accepted and handed Maul his lightsaber. The intense battle led to Pre being beheaded by Maul, who then took control of the Death Watch. Bo-Katan and the rest of the Death Watch opposed Maul’s rule and escaped.

Bo-Katan Kryze

After Darth Maul assumed, the throne of Mandalore Bo-Katan helped Obi-Wan escape prison. She told him to tell the Republic what had happened at Mandalore, despite the Republic wanting to take control of the planet. After the civil war and the siege of Mandalore, the Jedi named Bo-Katan the Lady of House Kryze and Regent of Mandalore.

Bo-Katan and House Kryze would align, leading to Sabine Wren gifting Bo-Katan the Darksaber. Katan refused the weapon and title, stating she failed as Regent of Mandalore.

Her reign was short-lived, as the Republic became the Galactic Empire, and Clan Saxon stepped in to assume rule.

After the fall of Clan Saxon, Bo-Katan Kryze assumed the role of Mandalore, uniting her people. In response to the Empire being defeated and their super weapon destroyed, they enacted the Great Purge, laying waste to the planet of Mandalore. The Great Purge also led to Bo-Katan Kryze losing the Darksaber to Moff Gideon.

Gideon was eventually located and taken down by Bo-Katan Kryze and Din Djarin. Din would win the Darksaber from Moff Gideo, offering it to Bo-Katan. However, per Mandalorian tradition, she refused the weapon. She would only accept it if she won it in a duel.

Gar Saxon

Gar Saxon took control of Mandalore with help from the Empire. He was also one of the team that helped Darth Maul escape prison during the Siege of Mandalore. Despite being placed as ruler of Mandalore, the Saxon clan was hated by House Wren, who allied with Bo-Katan Kryze. Ursa Wren killed Gar Saxon, leading to another Mandalorian civil war between Clan Saxon and Clan Wren.

Despite his death, Gar’s brother, Tiber, would assume rule.

Tiber Saxon

Tiber Saxon opposed all traditions of Mandalorians and devised a super weapon called the “Duchess” to take down House Wren once he learned that House Wren was banding with the Rebels to take over Mandalore. Tiber wanted to use this new superweapon to target Beskar armor, which would incinerate its wearer.

However, Bo-Katan and Sabine Wren infiltrated Tiber’s Star Destroyer. They were captured and tortured, with Tiber wanting Sabine to improve the superweapon’s range and capabilities. She instead altered the machine to target Empire armor. The effect led to the weapon exploding, killing Tiber and everyone on his Star Destroyer.

The rest of this article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian Season 3, so if you have not yet caught up, look away.

Will Bo-Katan Kryze Lead Mandalore Again?

From what we have been shown in The Mandalorian so far, it appears that Bo-Katan has given up hope on ruling her long-destroyed planet. She is also not envious of Din, who now possesses the Darksaber. However, it wasn’t until The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 3 that Bo-Katan might change her tune.

Mandalore the Great became known under that moniker for taming the Mythosaur and defeating one. That led to the creation of the Mandalorian sigil that most Mandalorians use on their armor. Granted, Din Djarin has the Mudhorn etched into his armor, but that is the clan representation he formed with Grogu.

Still, most of the time, Mandalorians have the Mythosaur skull as their usual sigil on their armor or painted somewhere on their clothes.

Though it has not yet been confirmed, it appeared that Bo-Katan dove into the waters in the mines of Mandalore, and while saving Din, she locked eyes with that of a Mythosaur. This could help change her tune about wanting to stake claim to the throne of Mandalore.

Should Bo-Katan defeat and or tame the Mythosaur, there would be no one to refute her rule.

Will Din Djair Rule Mandalore?

Din Djarin has been on quite a quest, as the man has traveled across the galaxy to transport, save, then adopt Grogu. In his travels, it has led to him acquiring the Darksaber. The Armorer spoke of the “curse” behind this weapon. Should the wielder be someone of honor who has rightfully gained the Darksaber through battle, they made lead Mandlore.

However, should this person acquire the blade by any other means but battle, the planet, and the Mandalorians would be doomed forever. So far, Djin has every right to stake claim to the throne of Mandalore. He has the Darksaber, won through battle, and has cleansed himself in the mines of Mandalore.

Din Djarin does belong to a religious sect of Mandalorians called Children of the Watch, which follows the old ways of Mandalore. Their catchphrase, “This is the way,” refers to a Creed that every Mandalore must take. They are not to take off their helmet for any reason or have them forcefully removed.

Should Din Djarin take the throne of Mandalore, he would likely restore the old ways, leading to other Mandalorians like Bo-Katan Kryze taking the oath of his Creed.

It would be interesting to see if Din plans to take the throne now that he has absolved himself of his sins. He has been a wanderer and a man that can seem to sit still, so he may not want to stay and rule over a ravaged planet.

Then again, he might also do what needs to be done to ensure that the Planet Mandalore returns to its formal glory.

Current Mandalorians Who Could Also Rule

Some are given leaders, like Bo-Katan Kryze and Din Djarin (though he may not want to rule). But there are also other Mandlaorians that have survived the Great Purge. One such person nearly killed Din Djarin or at least tried to.

Paz Vizsla

Paz Vizsla is a direct descendant of Tarre Vizsla and hates the Galactic Empire for its involvement in the Great Purge. While his means to acquire the Darksaber were honorable, he was defeated at the hands of Din Djarin. Still, he belongs to the covert that The Armorer started.

He might find his way to rule should Din Djarin give up the Darksaber or be defeated by Bo-Katan Kryze in combat. Paz is a massive Mandalorian, so it would be extra frightening to see him wielding the Darksaber, though he may not be as limber as a Jedi could be.

Boba Fett

Boba Fett might not be one of the Children of the Watch, but he has certainly proven that he can lead people. He took over Tatooine and the rule in place by Jabba the Hutt. Despite how the Hutts have run that planet, Fett has shown that he is an honorable leader.

Boba Fett would undoubtedly be the kind of leader that Mandalore needs, as he inspires everyone around him. He has undoubtedly transformed Fennec Shand into a loyal compatriot.

Though Fett has been a bounty hunter for most of the Star Wars franchise, he is now settling to take on a more active role as a ruler.

The Armorer

No one quite knows who The Armorer is. Well, that is to say, her backstory might never come to light. For all we know, she could have been a far more significant figure to the Mandalorians that has not yet been revealed.

She certainly knows a lot about Mandalorian culture and history. Though she is responsible for putting together armor and weaponry for the Mandalorians, she might also be a worthy opponent to take the Darksaber.

She quickly dispatched Din, who quickly dispatched Paz, so The Armorer could be a dark horse candidate to rule Mandalore.

Who do you think will lead Mandalore? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!